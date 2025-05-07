Nigeria first policy hailed as game changer for national development

A prominent engineer and member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abdullahi Hashim, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the Renewed Hope Nigeria-First Procurement Policy, describing it as a game-changer and strategic move that places Nigerian talent and innovation at the centre of national development.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Hashim, who is also a respected member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and an alumnus of Harvard University, said the policy would significantly stimulate local industries, reduce dependency on foreign products, and provide a much-needed boost to indigenous engineering capacity.

“I commend Mr. President’s courageous leadership in implementing the Renewed Hope-Nigeria First Procurement Policy, a palpable initiative that will indelibly shape our nation’s economic trajectory. By prioritising locally-made products in government procurement, you are fostering a culture of self-reliance, boosting internal productivity, and promoting economic growth,” Hashim stated.

The policy, recently confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, directs all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise local content in procurement processes. It also mandates that only when no viable local option exists may the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) grant a waiver for foreign alternatives.

Hashim expressed optimism that the implementation of the policy would lead to enhanced job creation, improved technical competence, and the strengthening of Nigeria’s industrial base.

He said, “This visionary policy will have far-reaching impacts on the economic empowerment, which means Mr. President is injecting life into our economy, creating jobs, and stimulating innovation.

“This policy will help boost business confidence. This will encourage investments in local products and will enhance entrepreneurship confidence amongst the business players because it will help us reclaim our economic sovereignty and empower our future sustenance.

“Additionally, the FPP will give tremendous aid to human liberation, by breaking free from the foreign importation of certain goods, we build liberation and promote self-determination.

“Mr. President’s efforts on this policy will guarantee a sustainable development in our dealings, because the policy aligns with global best practices, promoting sustainable development, and reducing our carbon footprint.”

He urged stakeholders, including private sector players and government institutions, to align with the vision and ensure full compliance for the collective advancement of the nation.

“We celebrate your commitment to nation-building and look forward to the transformative impact of this policy on our economy and society,” the engineer added.

