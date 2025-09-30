Nigeria eyes seed market growth to drive food security, export revenue

The Minister of state for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has reiterated that farmers across Nigeria must have access to affordable and high-quality seeds in order of the country to increase its agricultural yield and derive forex from export.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) evaluation mission team in Abuja yesterday, Abdullahi said seed quality remains the foundation of any agricultural system.

“This is at the heart of what we do to support the President’s vision for food security. Farmers must and should have access to affordable, quality seed at all times. Our current yield gap as a country is worrisome, but we believe we can do better,” the Minister stated.

He explained that beyond yield, good seeds should be pest and disease resistant, drought tolerant, and climate-smart.

Abdullahi further noted that such qualities would reduce dependence on agrochemicals, improve nutrition, and enhance the market value of Nigerian produce abroad.

“We are not sleeping over the challenge of high residues in our export produce. Different countries have different tolerance levels, and we must ensure our farmers have the knowledge and tools to meet these standards,” he noted.

The Minister acknowledged gaps in Nigeria’s seed system, pointing out that nearly 70 percent of seed demand is met through informal sources.

He however, stressed the need for more inspectors, stronger regulations, and a crackdown on fraudulent practices. “There are people who claim to be seed entrepreneurs but supply grains instead of certified seeds. Without proper oversight, our farmers will continue to suffer,” he said.

Welcoming the OECD mission, Abdullahi assured that Nigeria would continue to align with international best practices and expand opportunities for seed entrepreneurs.

“We want to do all-year farming, expand irrigation, and develop varieties suited for our environment. Nigeria is the next hope for seed entrepreneurs to look at,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Fatuhu Muhammadu, highlighted Nigeria’s progress since joining the OECD Seed Schemes in 2023.

He noted that the country now serves as secretary of the OECD Africa Forum and has trained seed system actors from several West and Central African countries.

OECD seed scheme officers Ms. Aurelia Nicault and Mr. Rouillard Christophe in her remarks, commended Nigeria’s commitment to improving its seed system.

“The OECD schemes contribute to food security goals and sustainable agriculture. We cannot do anything in the future without seed”, she noted.

Nicault added that Nigeria’s membership would boost trade within ECOWAS and beyond, saying: “High-quality seeds will not only secure food for Nigeria but also strengthen its economic growth.”