Nigeria eyes N3trn annual savings with cassava bioethanol project

Nigeria’s push to transform cassava from a food staple to a multi-billion-naira industrial powerhouse took centre stage on Thursday as Vice President, Kashim Shettima unveiled the government’s plan to save over N3 trillion annually by cutting fuel and ethanol imports through a new cassava bioethanol project.

Speaking at the maiden edition of World Cassava Day 2025, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Shettima described cassava as not just a crop but a platform for economic reengineering, capable of driving import substitution, industrial supply chains, and large-scale job creation across rural Nigeria.

“It is no longer acceptable for Nigeria to lead in cassava production but lag in value addition and exports,” Shettima said.

He said Nigeria is already the world’s largest producer of cassava, but successive administrations have struggled to fully industrialise the sector.

The new cassava roadmap under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to change that narrative through massive mechanisation, expanded agro-processing zones, and innovative technologies.

Shettima also commended Nigeria’s strategic partnerships with countries like Brazil, famed for turning the once-barren Cerrado region into a global food basket, and Ethiopia, whose cluster farming models are now inspiring similar integration of smallholder farmers into commercial cassava value chains in Nigeria.

The Vice President pointed to the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, which has mobilised over $1 billion to deploy mechanised equipment and technical training nationwide.

Beyond industrialisation, the administration is banking on Nigeria’s youth to unlock the crop’s full economic potential. Through targeted interventions by the Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, and National Agricultural Development Fund, young Nigerians are being encouraged to build viable agribusinesses.

Shettima reiterated the government’s plans to expand cultivated land with over 2,000 tractors and 50 bulldozers under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of Cavista’s Chairman, Mr. Niyi John Olajide, Mr. Olumide Olayomi lauded the government’s bold reforms and the cassava bioethanol project.

Cavista’s flagship cassava venture, Agbeyewa Farms in Ekiti State, has grown from 102 hectares to over 5,000 hectares in just two years, creating thousands of jobs and boasting yields four times the national average.

Agbeyewa’s Managing Director, Oscar Seyi Ayeleso, revealed plans to expand to 10,000 hectares by 2026, supported by a N1.5 billion mechanisation fleet.

The company is pioneering a drone-enabled input application, guaranteed offtake for community farmers, and integrated value chains for starch, flour, and other cassava derivatives.

“We see cassava not just as a crop, but as a strategic asset in Nigeria’s journey toward economic diversification, rural empowerment, and global competitiveness,” Olayomi said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, who welcomed stakeholders, said the event marks the start of an annual tradition to track the cassava sector’s growth and hold all actors accountable.

“Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava in the world, but production alone is not enough. The real opportunity lies in value addition and market access,” Uzoma noted.

As Nigeria celebrates its first official World Cassava Day, expectations are high that the crop will finally fulfil its promise as an engine of industrialisation, job creation, and non-oil export revenue.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

