Nigeria exported non-oil products worth $2.593bn within six months in 2022 ― NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that over $2.593 billion worth of non-oil has been exported into the international market from January to June 2020.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Director of NEPC Dr Ezra Yakusak said “it is worthy to note that in spite of the global economic recession that affected most businesses in 2021, the sector recorded significant growth.

“The non-oil sector has a total of 4,146,534 metric tonnes of products worth $2.593 billion exported between January to June 2022.

“This Represented a 62.37 per cent increase as against the sum of $1.59 billion for the first half of 2021 and $981.442 million for the first half of 2020.”

He said the figures were “culled from non-oil Export Performance reports of various pre-shipment inspection of Agents who were appointed by Federal government to determine the value and destination of Nigerian non-oil export”.

Yakusak explained that “over 2000 different products ranging from manufacturing, semi-processed, solid minerals to raw agricultural products were reported to have been exported in the period under review.

“It may interest you to note that unlike what was applicable in the past, the trend of products exported from Nigeria is gradually shifting from its traditional agricultural export to semi-processed/manufactured goods.

“This can be gleaned from the following product clarification as contained in the PIAs report. Manufactured products-36.28 per cent, Raw agriculture products-33.35 per cent, precious stones-13.22 per cent while others filled the remaining 17.15 per cent.”

He stated furthermore that the “top 15 products that are exported from Nigeria in the first half of 2022 include, Urea/fertilizer with a record of 32.49 per cent of the total export while Cocoa beans, Sesame seeds and Aluminum ingot’s contributed 12.65 per cent, 7 per cent and 5.07 per cent respectively within the same period.”

Yakusak said, about 574 companies participated in exporting Nigerian products in the period under review.

