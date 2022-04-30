Nigeria expecting another set of DA-42 aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters — Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), has pointed out that the country is expecting delivery of DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters and Beechcraft KA-360i aircraft as part of efforts to boost the capacity of the Nigerian Airforce in tackling the menace of insecurity bedevilling the country.

He made this known in Kaduna on Saturday during the passing out ceremony of 49 newly commissioned officers and 1,549 recruits enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General, Lucky Irabor, Magashi also charged the military to protect lives and property of Nigerians in the face of the various security challenges facing the country.

According to him, the military profession is more than just a job, but a career that requires hard work, especially at this crucial time in NIgeria’s history, when the nation is battling the challenges of insecurity on several fronts.

He assured that in addition to the recent procurement of J-F17 Thunder multi-role aircraft and Super Tucano attack aircraft, the country is also expecting the delivery of the DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters and Beechcraft KA-360i aircraft.

To this end, Magashi charged the new officers, personnel and other officers and men of the service to ensure optimal utilization of resources at their disposal.





“The military profession, which you have chosen, requires absolute discipline, loyalty and hard work, among other virtues.

“It is much more than just a job, especially at this crucial time in our nation’s history, when we are battling the challenges of insecurity on several fronts.

“As such, you are expected to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people and ensure that they can live in peace and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

“Such a noble service demands extraordinary courage, commitment, and patriotism, and Nigeria will continue to count on you and demand such qualities from you.

“Today, undoubtedly, marks a special day in your lives and that of your families, given that you have successfully scaled through the rigorous training at this centre.

“I must highlight that the training was deliberately made to be demanding to simulate, as closely as possible, the real-life scenarios you are likely to0 encounter going forward.

“I, therefore, encourage the graduands, and indeed all personnel, to ensure optimal utilization of resources while subordinating their personal interests to those of the service and the nation.

“Above all, you must exhibit the core values of ‘Integrity’, ‘Service before Self’ and ‘Excellence’ for which the Nigerian Air Force is known.

“At this juncture, I would like to appreciate the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohammadu Buhari, for his unflinching support to meet our Armed Forces’ operational and logistics requirements in general and the Nigerian Air Force in particular.”