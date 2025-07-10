Nigeria, EU agree €20m partnerships to promote creative industries

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) on Thursday unanimously agreed on a €20 million initiative to strengthen partnerships between museums and support film festivals and digital creative industries.

The initiative was unveiled in Abuja when a high-level delegation from the European Union, led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The agreement is part of a broader effort to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote national unity.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of international cultural exchanges and cooperation in fostering economic development and national progress.

The €20 million initiative is expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

Speaking at the meeting, Barrister Musawa discussed plans to produce a Unity Song featuring major Nigerian artists to promote national cohesion and address security concerns through music.

She explained:

“Culture is central to civilization and growth. We must harness our rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote national unity.”

Plans for an upcoming Creative Economy Summit—to convene stakeholders, coordinate activities, and prevent duplication of efforts in the creative industry—were also highlighted. The summit aims to drive strategic collaboration, investment, and innovation in Nigeria’s creative sector.

The Minister further emphasized the need for data-driven interventions to guide policy decisions and maximize impact in the cultural sector.

She stated that data mapping will be crucial in informing cultural and creative economy interventions, ensuring that efforts are targeted and effective.

The Nigerian government and EU partners expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the cultural sector, with a focus on capacity building, digital skills development, and job creation.

Both parties also pledged to harness the creative industry for sustainable economic growth and employment, aligning projects with international best practices while ensuring they reflect Nigerian realities.

