Nigeria establishes solid minerals company to attract foreign direct investment

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has disclosed the establishment of the Nigerian Solid Minerals Company (NSMC), a new corporation designed to attract foreign direct investment and transform the country’s mining sector.

Alake also explained that the NSMC will have a unique ownership structure, with the private sector holding 50% of its shares, the government holding 25%, and the remaining 25% offered to Nigerians through a public offer.

The Minister while delivering his keynote address on Friday at the Ministerial Retreat in Abuja, also disclosed that the NSMC will inherit the assets of the defunct Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and maximize them to boost the sector.

The theme of the retreat is “Enhancing Performance, Strengthening Accountability, and Fostering Innovation in the Solid Minerals Sector.” aims to review, refine, and align the Ministerial Deliverables with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Additionally, it seeks to deepen understanding of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) Framework for Performance Management.

The retreat also aims to enhance leadership cohesion and cross-departmental collaboration. Furthermore, it strives to institutionalize a results-based management culture and seeks to develop a coherent and results-driven strategic workplan that aligns Departmental and Agency activities with Presidential priorities and Ministerial Deliverables.

While speaking further, The Minister also announced the appointment Mr. Martins Imonitie, as the Chief Executive Officer, who is a seasoned banker with expertise in mining finance and experience in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

“The NSMC has also opened an office in Abuja, the federal capital, and is working with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and consulting firms to conclude the final phase of its launch.

“The establishment of the NSMC is a significant step towards promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria’s mining sector.

“By attracting foreign direct investment and leveraging private sector expertise, the NSMC is expected to drive growth, create jobs, and increase revenue for the government.”

“The NSMC’s focus on attracting foreign direct investment is expected to bring in new technologies, expertise, and capital, which will help to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s mining sector.”

“With its unique ownership structure and focus on private sector-led growth, the NSMC is poised to play a critical role in transforming the sector and promoting economic development.”

“The Nigerian government has been working to reform the mining sector and promote economic growth, and the establishment of the NSMC is a key part of this effort.:

“By creating a more attractive investment environment and promoting private sector-led growth, the government hopes to unlock the full potential of the sector and drive economic development.” He added.

While charging the ministry staff and directors on commitment to duty, Alake stressed that improving life opportunities for Nigerians through the solid minerals sector goes beyond increasing revenue.

According to him, “It is about strengthening institutions, building capacity, prioritizing safety, protecting the environment, empowering women and youth, and ensuring equitable participation in the mining economy.

“I urge all Departments, Agencies, and Directorates present to seize this Retreat as an opportunity to break down silos, improve collaboration, and build synergy across our ecosystem.”

“As you deliberate, remember that the ultimate test of our work is the positive transformation it brings to our country from safer, formalized mining communities, to increased investment and more jobs, to stronger infrastructure and value chains that help us compete globally.”

“Our Presidential Performance Bond is a solemn commitment to Nigerians. As such, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and professionalism.”

“The scorecards by the CDCU must not be seen as punitive, but as a tool to keep us on track, identify bottlenecks, and continuously improve our service delivery.”

We owe it to our people to build a sector that is accountable, efficient, transparent, and inclusive. Let us translate our policies into practice, our plans into action, and our action into enduring legacies.

“I have absolute confidence that with your dedication, our collective expertise, and the support of our development partners, we can build a future where the solid minerals sector stands proudly as a beacon of hope and a driver of national prosperity.”

“Let us resolve, as we depart from this Retreat, to move beyond plans on paper. Let us translate our intentions into actions, our actions into impacts, and our impacts into enduring legacies for generations to come.” He said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Senator Ekong Sampson, pledged robust legislative support t anchor more gains for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“From gold to lithium, bitumen to coal, our underground riches hold the key to true economic diversification,”.

“Enhanced performance and innovation will unlock this wealth to transform lives, create jobs, curb insecurity, and earn foreign exchange.”

“Our collaboration with the Ministry is key. We will keep refining policy and oversight to ensure Nigeria’s mineral wealth works for its people.”

Also, the House of Representatives, Chairman, House Committee on Solid Minerals, Honourable Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi, said the Ministry’s reforms had already attracted record-breaking investments.

“In under two years, we moved from earning $6 billion to a revenue base of $38 billion and attracted over $800 billion in foreign direct investment.”

“The creation of the Nigerian Solid Minerals Development Company is a masterstroke it puts us on the path of an oil-and-gas-like revolution. But we must build institutions that outlive us, so that our communities feel the benefits.”

Permanent Secretary, Engr. Yabo Faruk Yusuf, said, the Civil Service Week award shows what’s possible when we work together with commitment and accountability,” Engr. Yusuf said. “This retreat is our springboard to do more.”

Reinforcing this call for action, Director-General of the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, called the retreat a moment of rebirth.

“‘Retreat’ means we want to make it better. We are here to retreat ourselves by the time we leave here, we would have become better. Apart from the wealth beneath our feet, we are the wealth.”

“Capacity building is our true strength. With the support of the Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the National Assembly, we will build a sector that attracts investors and transforms communities.” He added.