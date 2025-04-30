Nigeria, Emirates sign pact at 2025 Arabian travel market to boost tourism

In a landmark move to advance Nigeria’s tourism sector, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates on Wednesday at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The collaboration, aimed at boosting inbound tourism to Nigeria, will enable Emirates to leverage its extensive global network of over 140 destinations to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, diverse natural attractions, and vibrant cities to international audiences.

The agreement signed underscores the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the President’s Destination 2030 Soft Power Initiative, a key pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at positioning Nigeria as a global hub for culture, heritage, creativity, and leisure travel.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s tourism landscape, highlighting the partnership’s potential to drive economic growth, create new opportunities for local communities, and reposition Nigeria as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

“This partnership with Emirates is a pivotal step towards achieving our tourism development objectives. It provides a powerful platform to tell Nigeria’s story to the world — a nation of extraordinary culture, natural wonders, and unrivaled hospitality.

“By strengthening strategic international alliances, we are creating new opportunities for our local communities, driving economic growth, and repositioning Nigeria as the tourism heartbeat of Africa.”

Commenting, the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, emphasized the airline’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s unique attractions and warm hospitality to international travelers.

“Since resuming operations to Lagos in October 2024, we have focused on deepening our strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism, and trade sectors.

“This partnership with the Nigerian Tourism Ministry solidifies our commitment to driving international travelers to experience the country’s fascinating history, its urban cities, the untapped, stunning natural world, and, of course, the warm hospitality that characterizes Nigerian culture.”

The MoU outlined collaborative initiatives to attract visitors from key source markets, organize familiarization trips, offer incentives to trade partners and tour operators, and develop joint marketing programs.

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), which is the Ministry’s tourism promotion agency, will spearhead these efforts as part of a comprehensive strategy to revitalize the tourism sector and diversify the economy.

The MoU was formally signed by Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, and Abiola Abdulkareem, Special Assistant to the Minister on Sub-National Development and Tourism.

In attendance were the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai, UAE, Zayyanu Ibrahim; Faiz Imam, Chief Adviser to the Minister; Boye Balogun, Programme Director for the Destination 2030 Nigeria Everywhere Initiative; Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President of Passenger Sales and Country Management; Paulos Lagesse, the airline’s Country Director for Nigeria; and other senior officials and stakeholders.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy remains committed to fostering international collaborations, investing in tourism infrastructure, and elevating Nigeria’s global profile as a preferred destination for culture, creativity, and leisure.