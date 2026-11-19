Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) has moved to harmonise the country’s budget framework around more realistic revenue and financing assumptions, while prioritising food price stability, fiscal discipline and improved economic coordination.

The team, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, reached the decisions at its meeting in Abuja on November 18, 2026, where it reviewed the country’s macroeconomic performance and ongoing economic reform programmes.

The meeting also examined progress on the proposed National Development Plan 2026–2036, the 2027 Finance Bill, energy sector reforms, agricultural productivity and initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism industry.

In the economy, the EMT reported that Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while headline and core inflation continued to moderate, with headline inflation falling to 14.06 per cent in October, its lowest level in six years.

External reserves were put at about $55 billion, while the exchange rate was described as stable and appreciating.

The team also noted improvements in Nigeria’s international credit standing, following positive outlook revisions by Moody’s and Fitch in 2026 and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) upgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating from ‘B-’ to ‘B’ in May.

It stressed the need for public discussions about the economy and the country’s credit ratings to be anchored on verifiable data and evidence.

According to its statement, the Ministry of Finance is working to publish finalised financial and economic information on its website before the end of the year to improve transparency and public access to official economic data.

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On fiscal management, the EMT advanced discussions on aligning the national budget with more realistic revenue projections and financing assumptions.

It said the government planned to implement as much capital expenditure as possible in 2026, while carrying outstanding balances into 2027, as part of efforts to transition Nigeria towards a single annual budget cycle.

The team also reviewed progress on the 2027 Finance Bill, which is expected to introduce further adjustments to the country’s tax laws and strengthen the ongoing tax reform programme.

The proposed measures are aimed at improving the ease of doing business, reducing borrowing costs and ensuring that more liquidity within the financial system flows into productive economic activities.

Food security and price stability also featured prominently at the meeting, with the EMT reviewing measures under a 90-day action plan earlier approved by the National Economic Council and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council.

The plan seeks to stabilise prices of major food commodities, including cassava, yam, maize and rice, while improving the distribution of farm inputs, reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring that agricultural support reaches intended beneficiaries.

In the energy sector, the team reviewed the national gas plan and the power sector’s 90-day action plan, which targets consistent electricity distribution of about 5,500 megawatts in the near term.

It also considered measures to expand transmission capacity, improve metering and protect critical electricity infrastructure against vandalism and theft.

On long-term economic planning, the EMT reviewed the draft National Development Plan 2026–2036, structured around seven pillars covering macroeconomic stability, energy, industrialisation, infrastructure, governance, security and human capital development.

Members were asked to undertake further reviews and submit feedback ahead of the plan’s eventual launch.

The creative economy and tourism sectors were also discussed, including progress on a proposed creative economy bill before the National Assembly and plans to establish a Presidential Council on Tourism, following its approval by the Federal Executive Council.

The team also received a presentation on Nigeria’s new national digital addressing system, expected to strengthen the country’s digital addressing infrastructure.

Those in attendance included the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

Others were the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Minister of State for Budget, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Economic Policy), Philip Ikeazor.

Also present were the Special Adviser to the President, Tope Fasua; permanent secretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Transportation; and the Postmaster General, Omotola Odeyemi, among other senior government officials.