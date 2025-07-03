Nigeria earns IMF’s praise for bold economic reforms, signs of recovery

NIGERIA’S sweeping economic reforms are earning international recognition, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) commending the country’s efforts to restore financial discipline and credibility. In its latest Article IV Consultation report, the IMF praised Nigeria’s policymakers for implementing tough structural reforms that are stabilising the economy and building resilience after years of volatility.

A major highlight of the IMF’s assessment was the restoration of independence to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Bank has drastically cut back on its use of the “Ways and Means” facility—a controversial channel used to finance government deficits—by nearly 90% as of April 2025. This, according to the IMF, marks a critical step toward ending deficit monetisation and laying the groundwork for inflation targeting.

Tight monetary policies are also delivering results. Inflation, which soared above 40 percent in the past, has eased to 22.9 per cent by May 2025. The IMF credited the CBN for maintaining a firm stance to bring inflation under control and urged continued policy discipline until price stability becomes fully entrenched.

Foreign exchange market reforms have also drawn praise. Under Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s leadership, the CBN dismantled the long-standing multiple exchange rate system, replacing it with a transparent, market-driven “willing-buyer, willing-seller” model supported by the B-Match digital platform. This shift has helped narrow the gap between official and parallel exchange rates from over 60 percent to under 3 percent.

The reforms have sparked a wave of foreign inflows. In the first quarter of 2025, FX inflows hit $6.9 billion, while Nigeria’s external reserves reached $40.9 billion by the end of 2024 — enough to cover more than eight months of imports. Nigeria also returned to the Eurobond market in January 2025 after a four-year hiatus, a move the IMF said reflected renewed investor confidence.

The IMF also highlighted efforts to strengthen the banking system. It welcomed the CBN’s ongoing recapitalisation plan, which will significantly raise banks’ minimum capital by March 2026. This is aimed at helping banks withstand future shocks, expand lending, and support Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy vision. The CBN’s push for financial inclusion, particularly through digital platforms and programmes like the Women’s Financial Inclusion Initiative (Wi-Fi), was also acknowledged.

Additionally, the Fund noted improvements in Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) framework. It stressed the importance of addressing outstanding weaknesses to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Despite this progress, the IMF warned of lingering challenges. High inflation, infrastructure gaps, insecurity, and weak health and education systems could threaten the recovery. It called for continued efforts to boost productivity, tackle red tape, expand electricity supply, and enhance climate resilience.

The IMF concluded that Nigeria’s reforms are laying a strong foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth. Governor Cardoso echoed this optimism, saying the report validates the country’s policy choices and underscores the need for ongoing discipline and vision.

