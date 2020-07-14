Nigeria earned $206bn from oil export between 2015 and 2019 ― OPEC

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
Stakeholders, Crude oil, Nigeria's oil export

A total of $206.065 billion came into Nigeria’s coffers between 2015 and 2019 from the export of oil products.

This is according to data obtained from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its 2020 Annual Statistical Bulletin (ASB).

According to OPEC, in 2015 Nigeria earned $41.168 billion.

Following disruptions in local oil production in the Niger Delta, the figure fell to $27.295 billion in 2016.

The resultant effect was a recession in the nation’s economy.

Interestingly, all other OPEC countries except for Iran recorded their lowest revenues for the period in 2016.

A presidential intervention in the Niger Delta crisis reflected in oil revenue rising to $37.983 billion in 2017.

The revenue in this five-year period peaked in 2018 when Nigeria raked in $54.513 billion.

In 2019, the figure dropped to $45.106 billion.

The 2020 ASB provides a wide range of data on the oil and gas industry worldwide.

It also provides key statistical data on oil and natural gas activities in each of OPEC’s 13 member countries.

View the full report of the 2020 ASB here.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On the occasion of Africa Anti-Corruption Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to ensure the immediate actualisation of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery (CAPAR), as the continent celebrates Anti-Corruption Day, July 11, 2020… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Akoka, has asked the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, to prevail on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the… Read Full Story
Controversy trailed the wedding Fatiha of the eldest son of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) held on Saturday in Kano state… Read Full Story
Dr Idris Salako, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, says the state government will enforce the law on the demolition of distressed buildings… Read Full Story
THOUGH the Federal Government is dithering on the resumption of academic activities in schools across the country, the Oyo State government recently took a bold step and announced that academic activities would resume in schools, with the forerunners being pupils in primary six and secondary school students in JSS3 and… Read Full Story
STEPHEN GBADAMOSI looks at the problems caused by the phenomenon of deputy governor and vice president offices alongside the huge budgetary allocations to them and lack of clear-cut responsibilities… Read Full Story
The United States again broke its own record for new coronavirus cases in a single day, with over 66,600 fresh infections documented on Friday, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University… Read Full Story
I would advise people never to believe that rubbish from that former British colonial official, Harold Smith, that British rigged the 1959 general elections for the North to control Nigeria. It is a bunch of lies and disjointed attempt to ravish our country and her history. That man was a hired agent recruited to do that dirty job to… Read Full Story
AGAIN, the system felled Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week. It had always done that. Olusegun Obasanjo, the maiden president at inception of Nigeria’s fourth republic, first erected the crucifixion upon which a crime-fighting czar was hung… Read Full Story
IN its reaction to Federal Government’s announcement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would mobilise its members against the move. Although the labour movement made some germane observations about the welfare of the populace… Read Full Story
I have always maintained that only the pathetically ignorant and the deepest of the shallows will ever believe that Nigeria as is can fight corruption… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Magu: Panel grills four EFCC sectional heads

Latest News

Osun Amotekun intercepts 2 truckloads of marble stones, arrests 4 illegal miners

Latest News

Reps to revisit South-East Development Commission, 12 other bills not assented to by…

Latest News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs Executive Order 4, designates urban areas in Gombe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More