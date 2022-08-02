Nigeria drifting on the brink of collapse ― NULGE president

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Nigeria drifting on the brink of collapse ― NULGE president
Akeem Ambali, NULGE President

National President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Akeem Ambali, has said Nigeria is no longer the country the citizens dream of now that it is drifting on the brink of collapse.

Ambali made the remarks on Tuesday at the 7th state quadrennial congress and inauguration of the newly elected executives to run the affairs of NULGE in Kogi State.

According to him, Nigeria is drifting as a result of bad leadership, saying the last four years under the present administration show that the country has no one in charge, drifting with nobody in control.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This is not the Buhari Nigerians voted,” he said while urging Nigerians to pray, and rise to the occasion to elect credible leaders in 2023.

He pointed out that the president has failed to provide solutions to the nation’s insecurity.

He lamented that the country is going through the worst of insecurity, disclosing that the Federal Capital Territory is now vulnerable to insurgents, and further described the current insecurity challenge as a shame.

He also called on the APC, PDP and Labour Party presidential Candidates to speak on local government autonomy, disclosing that a vote for local government autonomy is a vote for development.

The national president charged the new NULGE leadership in Kogi State to be open, transparent, and carry everyone along.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume after all abducted passengers are rescued ― FG

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu delivers 16th housing project in 3 years, raises Lagos housing stock

Latest News

Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari

Latest News

140 travellers en route Ogun from Zamfara intercepted in Ibadan, escorted out

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More