Nigeria derailed when it adopted Presidential System of Government ― Esogban of Benin

The Esogban of Benin Kingdom and famous nationalist, Chief David Edebiri, on Friday attributed the woes that have bedevilled Nigeria to the adoption of the presidential system of government, which he noted the country copied haphazardly from America.

Chief Edenbridge, who also doubles as the Odionwere(oldest man) of Benin Kingdom, made the remarks on the occasion of his 93 birthday anniversary and the unveiling of his latest three books: “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture”; “The Life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” and “Immortalising our Heros Past: Nigerian Nationalists in Focus”, held at his expansive Obiesoba Avenu home on Airport Road, Benin City.

The Benin palace chief, who by his title, Esogban, is second in rank among palace chiefs, said that his mentor, Chief Anthony Enahoro, when he was alive, had invited him many times to ask “if this is the Nigeria we fought for.”

Maintaining that those who fought for Nigerian independence did not fight for Nigeria for what they would gain from the system, but rather for the love of the country, lamented that the present day players in the nation’s political firmament had derailed from the ideals of those nationalists of old.

“My mentor, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro would invite me to his house and will ask, “is this what we fought for ?” This is part of the questions he will ask before we start any discussion. This is not the concept of the nationalists who fought for the independence of this country. We derailed long ago,when we suddenly throw away the parliamentary system of government and embraced the American presidential system,but it was embraced haphazardly, because what we are doing today is neither American system, British system,nor Russian system.

“Some of us have been agitating for a return of the parliamentary system of government. If you want to adopt a country’s system of government, you adopted it wholesomely and not haphazardly. Today, our judiciary is British and we are operating an American system. What we have is people going into politics for what they are to gain,p. That is not how it used to be. We fought for this country so that we can be free not because we want to be senators”, the Benin chief lamented.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof C. E Ugolo said the launching of the three books made it eleven titles from the nonagenarian, concluding that he is still strong at 93 years.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this special event put together to mark the 93 Birthday of a distinguished Nigerian, an Elder Statesman, Great Politician, Successful Businessman, Cultural Activist and Prolific writer Chief Dr David Edebiri. Today he is launching three of his latest books in the Benin Historical Series, making it eleven titles in all. Even on his 93rd Birthday, his creativity is still very fresh, fruitful and bustling. He has even outclassed some of us who are in the academic world

“However, due to the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, he has shifted from the traditional method of Book Launch and thus adopted a model of individual launching from the comfort of their homes. Today’s ceremony is special in many ways that are, including marking his birthday, with his primary constituency the Press, having lunch with them, giving them the opportunity to interact with him on current political issues, and presenting his latest book titles.” He said

One of the sons of Chief Edebiri, Comrade Tony Edebiri said, his father “is the man that everyone member of the family looks up to even at the age of 93 years”.

“My father is a man that every one of us is looking up to, even at the of 93years. You can imagine that at 93 he is launching three books, I mean at 93 you will think he is old and cannot see properly and cannot even write, but here he is presenting three books which is a rare thing. I see him as a rare gem; people like him are not common. He didn’t go to any higher institution, he only attended Western Boys High School, but he has done more than those that went to the university”, the younger Edebiri eulogised.

The books were presented by Professor Benson Osadolor, the former Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma and Prof Eddy Erahagbe, the former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE