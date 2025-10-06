Nigeria Customs, IMPR win 2025 Golden World Award

For the second straight year, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in partnership with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has won the 2025 Golden World Award (GWA) from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

The prestigious prize was presented at the body’s 70th anniversary in Ghana. The historic event featured the inauguration of IPRA’s new President, Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, the first African woman to assume the role. She succeeds Natasa Pavlovic Bujas.

Established in 1990, the Golden World Awards – regarded as the ‘Oscars of Public Relations’ – celebrate campaigns that exemplify excellence, ethics, and impact. The 2025 gala, the first-ever hosted on African soil, coincided with Ghana’s Institute of Public Relations’ 50th anniversary.

The NCS–IMPR partnership topped the Publication category with a book titled “Impactful Public Relations in Customs Management,” which highlights innovative PR strategies implemented under the leadership of Comptroller-General Wale Adeniyi.

It comprises practical case studies and engagement tools and illustrates how strategic communication can enhance an institution’s reputation through transparency, boost revenue through stakeholder engagement, and reinforce national security through effective crisis communication.

Endorsed by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), the 162-page publication co-authored by Kabir Abdulsalam and Maryam Na’Allah also received commendation from Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Receiving the award in Accra, Nigeria Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, remarked, “This honour reaffirms the power of communication in building institutional credibility. Under CG Adeniyi, our service has embraced transparency, innovation, and accountability.”

Dr. Sule Yau Sule, Chairman of IMPR’s Board of Directors, described the honour as a testament to public-private collaboration in strategic communication: “This recognition proves that Nigerian agencies can compete globally. PR is not just for publicity; it is a tool for reform and public trust.”

The latest accolade came after the 2024 GWA win in Belgrade, Serbia, where the “100 Days of Impactful PR at Customs Service” campaign triumphed in the Crisis Management category, positioning the NCS as a global benchmark for reform-driven government communication.

Led by CEO Yushau Shuaib, IMPR has secured IPRA awards for nine consecutive years since 2016. It was named the Most Creative PR Agency Worldwide in 2020 by the Global Creativity Index (GCI) published by PRovoke Media, organisers of the SABRE Awards.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE