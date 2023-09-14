Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the desire of Bola Tinubu’s administration to deepen existing bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba.

He made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdez Mesa, at the Palace De Revolution in Havana ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit starting Friday

According to a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information

Office of the Vice President, Shettima traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa, and Cuba, especially its support for Southern Africa.

“We hold Cuba in high esteem, especially your commitment to us in Africa”, he affirmed.

While commending the existing relationship between the two countries, VP Shettima reiterated the need to re-commit to future relations, saying, “Our relationship has been very excellent over the years, and this relation needs to be strengthened and upscaled.

“This is why I came with Ministers of Agriculture and that of Science, Technology, and Innovation to explore future areas of partnership.”

The Vice President stressed the need to explore opportunities in Science, Technology, and Innovation as well as the agriculture sector.

He delivered a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, from President Bola Tinubu, assuring him of President Tinubu’s commitment to deepening their mutual relations.

In his own remarks, the Vice President of Cuba was full of praise for Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba takes its relations with Nigeria very seriously, noting that the support to Africa in past decades is due to the fact that Cuba considers itself as an African State.

He expressed his country’s readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in sectors such as health, biodiversity, and agriculture.





He also thanked Nigeria for its participation at the upcoming Summit saying “we attach great importance to your presence here.”

In the Vice President’s delegation to Cuba’s Vice President were the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Amb. Ben Okoyen amongst others.

