Nigeria confirms 91 new coronavirus cases, total now 873

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have increased to 873, Tribune Online reports.

This was after 91 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Delta, Edo, Katsina, Ogun, Kwara, and Adamawa, Oyo states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It said: “91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 74 in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta, two in Edo, one in Kwara, one in Oyo, one in FCT, one in Adamawa.

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 28.”

The data from the NCDC showed that the virus has spread to 25 states, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as of Wednesday.

Breakdown of cases by state; Lagos – 504, FCT – 119, Kano – 73, Ogun – 24, Katsina – 21, Osun – 20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Kwara – 10, Kaduna – nine, Akwa Ibom – nine, Borno – nine, Bauchi – eight, Delta – six, Gombe – five, Ekiti – four, Ondo – three, Rivers -three, Jigawa – two, Enugu – two, Niger – two, Abia – two, Benue – one, Anambra – one, Sokoto – one, Adamawa – one.

