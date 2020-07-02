Nigeria confirms 626 new COVID-19 cases, total now 27,110

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 626 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 27,110.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 2nd of July 2020, 626 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 27110 cases have been confirmed, 10801 cases have been discharged and 616 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 626 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-193, FCT-85, Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 10,823 9,060 1,631 132 FCT 2,020 1,377 608 35 Oyo 1,432 717 703 12 Kano 1,257 228 977 52 Edo 1,203 662 498 43 Delta 1,149 737 387 25 Rivers 1,114 389 687 38 Ogun 898 270 609 19 Kaduna 818 236 570 12 Katsina 578 114 441 23 Bauchi 512 34 466 12 Gombe 511 123 369 19 Borno 501 35 433 33 Ebonyi 438 78 357 3 Plateau 393 164 219 10 Ondo 353 223 110 20 Imo 352 296 50 6 Abia 351 141 207 3 Enugu 342 169 164 9 Jigawa 318 1 308 9 Kwara 269 118 142 9 Bayelsa 234 96 123 15 Nasarawa 213 92 113 8 Sokoto 152 16 121 15 Osun 148 94 48 6 Niger 116 64 45 7 Akwa Ibom 104 48 54 2 Adamawa 89 36 47 6 Kebbi 81 16 58 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Benue 65 34 30 1 Yobe 61 5 48 8 Ekiti 43 1 40 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 4 3 0 1

