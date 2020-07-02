Nigeria confirms 626 new COVID-19 cases, total now 27,110

By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 626 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 626 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 27,110.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 2nd of July 2020, 626 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 27110 cases have been confirmed, 10801 cases have been discharged and 616 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 626 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-193, FCT-85, Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos10,8239,0601,631132
FCT2,0201,37760835
Oyo1,43271770312
Kano1,25722897752
Edo1,20366249843
Delta1,14973738725
Rivers1,11438968738
Ogun89827060919
Kaduna81823657012
Katsina57811444123
Bauchi5123446612
Gombe51112336919
Borno5013543333
Ebonyi438783573
Plateau39316421910
Ondo35322311020
Imo352296506
Abia3511412073
Enugu3421691649
Jigawa31813089
Kwara2691181429
Bayelsa2349612315
Nasarawa213921138
Sokoto1521612115
Osun14894486
Niger11664457
Akwa Ibom10448542
Adamawa8936476
Kebbi8116587
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Benue6534301
Yobe615488
Ekiti431402
Taraba199100
Kogi4301

