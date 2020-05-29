Nigeria confirms 387 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 9,302

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, announced that the country has recorded 387 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 9,302.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.
The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 261 after recording two new deaths, while 2,697 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.
“On the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 9302 cases have been confirmed, 2697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-254, FCT-29, Jigawa-24, Edo-22, Oyo-15, Rivers-14, Kaduna-11, Borno-6, Kano-3, Plateau-2, Yobe-2, Gombe-2, Bauchi-2, Ondo-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|4,377
|3,585
|745
|47
|Kano
|942
|709
|192
|41
|FCT
|564
|388
|162
|14
|Katsina
|358
|293
|51
|14
|Oyo
|275
|174
|95
|6
|Jigawa
|265
|183
|78
|4
|Borno
|264
|77
|162
|25
|Edo
|262
|180
|69
|13
|Ogun
|246
|109
|128
|9
|Bauchi
|236
|21
|208
|7
|Kaduna
|232
|78
|147
|7
|Rivers
|190
|130
|48
|12
|Gombe
|156
|34
|119
|3
|Sokoto
|116
|9
|93
|14
|Plateau
|101
|47
|52
|2
|Kwara
|87
|49
|37
|1
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Nasarawa
|62
|42
|18
|2
|Delta
|57
|36
|14
|7
|Yobe
|49
|34
|8
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Osun
|44
|5
|35
|4
|Ebonyi
|40
|32
|8
|0
|Adamawa
|38
|14
|20
|4
|Imo
|34
|20
|14
|0
|Kebbi
|33
|0
|29
|4
|Niger
|30
|20
|9
|1
|Ondo
|25
|3
|20
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|2
|16
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Enugu
|18
|6
|12
|0
|Bayelsa
|12
|5
|6
|1
|Anambra
|11
|7
|3
|1
|Abia
|10
|7
|3
|0
|Benue
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Kogi
|2
|2
|0
|0
