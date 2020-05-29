Nigeria confirms 387 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 9,302

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, announced that the country has recorded 387 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 9,302.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 261 after recording two new deaths, while 2,697 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 9302 cases have been confirmed, 2697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states; Lagos-254, FCT-29, Jigawa-24, Edo-22, Oyo-15, Rivers-14, Kaduna-11, Borno-6, Kano-3, Plateau-2, Yobe-2, Gombe-2, Bauchi-2, Ondo-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 4,377 3,585 745 47 Kano 942 709 192 41 FCT 564 388 162 14 Katsina 358 293 51 14 Oyo 275 174 95 6 Jigawa 265 183 78 4 Borno 264 77 162 25 Edo 262 180 69 13 Ogun 246 109 128 9 Bauchi 236 21 208 7 Kaduna 232 78 147 7 Rivers 190 130 48 12 Gombe 156 34 119 3 Sokoto 116 9 93 14 Plateau 101 47 52 2 Kwara 87 49 37 1 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Nasarawa 62 42 18 2 Delta 57 36 14 7 Yobe 49 34 8 7 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Osun 44 5 35 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Adamawa 38 14 20 4 Imo 34 20 14 0 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Niger 30 20 9 1 Ondo 25 3 20 2 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 18 6 12 0 Bayelsa 12 5 6 1 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Abia 10 7 3 0 Benue 7 6 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

