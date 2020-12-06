Nigeria confirms 318 new cases of COVID-19, total now 69,255

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 318 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 318 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 69,255.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 6th of December 2020, 318 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 69,255 cases have been confirmed, 64,774 cases have been discharged and 1,180 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 318 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (104), Kaduna (59), FCT (50), Rivers (17), Ogun (16), Kano (14), Nasarawa (14), Akwa Ibom (10), Katsina (10), Edo (7), Oyo (5), Sokoto (5), Plateau (4), Taraba (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 23,850 509 23,114 227
FCT 7,279 923 6,273 83
Plateau 3,914 170 3,710 34
Oyo 3,742 334 3,363 45
Kaduna 3,387 292 3,048 47
Rivers 3,045 116 2,870 59
Edo 2,717 24 2,581 112
Ogun 2,258 140 2,085 33
Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49
Kano 1,819 52 1,713 54
Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40
Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21
Kwara 1,110 42 1,039 29
Katsina 1,064 40 1,000 24
Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30
Osun 947 2 924 21
Gombe 938 56 857 25
Abia 926 9 908 9
Bauchi 782 26 742 14
Borno 745 4 705 36
Imo 681 24 645 12
Nasarawa 521 183 325 13
Benue 501 30 460 11
Bayelsa 458 50 387 21
Ekiti 381 24 351 6
Akwa Ibom 358 28 321 9
Jigawa 336 17 308 11
Niger 298 4 282 12
Anambra 285 1 265 19
Adamawa 261 4 238 19
Taraba 175 12 157 6
Sokoto 171 4 150 17
Yobe 100 8 84 8
Kebbi 93 1 84 8
Cross River 90 3 78 9
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

Nigeria confirms 318 new cases of COVID-19, total now 69,255

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

2023: We did not endorse Tinubu ― Council of Ulamas

Top News

Nigeria recorded more COVID-19 infections, deaths, recoveries last week

Latest News

Without candidate, APC wins senatorial by-election in Imo

Latest News

New constitution, panacea to growing insecurity, Afe Babalola tells Buhari

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More