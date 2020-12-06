Nigeria confirms 318 new cases of COVID-19, total now 69,255

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 318 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 69,255.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 6th of December 2020, 318 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 69,255 cases have been confirmed, 64,774 cases have been discharged and 1,180 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 318 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (104), Kaduna (59), FCT (50), Rivers (17), Ogun (16), Kano (14), Nasarawa (14), Akwa Ibom (10), Katsina (10), Edo (7), Oyo (5), Sokoto (5), Plateau (4), Taraba (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,850 509 23,114 227 FCT 7,279 923 6,273 83 Plateau 3,914 170 3,710 34 Oyo 3,742 334 3,363 45 Kaduna 3,387 292 3,048 47 Rivers 3,045 116 2,870 59 Edo 2,717 24 2,581 112 Ogun 2,258 140 2,085 33 Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49 Kano 1,819 52 1,713 54 Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,110 42 1,039 29 Katsina 1,064 40 1,000 24 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Osun 947 2 924 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 782 26 742 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 681 24 645 12 Nasarawa 521 183 325 13 Benue 501 30 460 11 Bayelsa 458 50 387 21 Ekiti 381 24 351 6 Akwa Ibom 358 28 321 9 Jigawa 336 17 308 11 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Taraba 175 12 157 6 Sokoto 171 4 150 17 Yobe 100 8 84 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

