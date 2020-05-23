Nigeria confirms 265 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 7,526

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced that the country has recorded 265 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 7,526.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 23rd of May 2020, 265 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7526 cases have been confirmed, 2174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 265 new cases are reported from 13 states; 133-Lagos, 34-Oyo, 28-Edo, 23-Ogun, 22-FCT, 6-Plateau, 5-Kaduna, 3-Borno, 3-Niger, 2-Kwara, 2-Bauchi, 2-Anambra, 2-Enugu.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,357 2,688 627 42 Kano 883 714 133 36 FCT 469 312 143 14 Katsina 308 243 51 14 Borno 250 84 141 25 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Oyo 233 171 58 4 Bauchi 232 62 165 5 Ogun 219 114 99 6 Kaduna 184 79 100 5 Edo 172 109 57 6 Gombe 145 37 105 3 Sokoto 116 23 80 13 Rivers 89 59 23 7 Plateau 77 49 27 1 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Kwara 75 40 34 1 Yobe 47 33 8 6 Osun 42 5 33 4 Nasarawa 38 18 18 2 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Delta 31 13 12 6 Adamawa 27 7 18 2 Niger 26 20 5 1 Ondo 23 4 18 1 Ebonyi 22 20 2 0 Akwa Ibom 21 6 13 2 Ekiti 20 4 14 2 Enugu 18 12 6 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Bayelsa 8 2 6 0 Anambra 8 7 1 0 Abia 7 6 1 0 Imo 7 0 7 0 Benue 5 4 1 0

265 new cases of #COVID19; 133-Lagos

34-Oyo

28-Edo

23-Ogun

22-FCT

6-Plateau

5-Kaduna

3-Borno

3-Niger

2-Kwara

2-Bauchi

2-Anambra

2-Enugu 7526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2174

Deaths: 221 pic.twitter.com/92btuBX9tv — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 23, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

