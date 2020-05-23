Nigeria confirms 265 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 7,526

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced that the country has recorded 265 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 7,526.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.
“On the 23rd of May 2020, 265 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 7526 cases have been confirmed, 2174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
“The 265 new cases are reported from 13 states; 133-Lagos, 34-Oyo, 28-Edo, 23-Ogun, 22-FCT, 6-Plateau, 5-Kaduna, 3-Borno, 3-Niger, 2-Kwara, 2-Bauchi, 2-Anambra, 2-Enugu.”
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|3,357
|2,688
|627
|42
|Kano
|883
|714
|133
|36
|FCT
|469
|312
|143
|14
|Katsina
|308
|243
|51
|14
|Borno
|250
|84
|141
|25
|Jigawa
|241
|159
|78
|4
|Oyo
|233
|171
|58
|4
|Bauchi
|232
|62
|165
|5
|Ogun
|219
|114
|99
|6
|Kaduna
|184
|79
|100
|5
|Edo
|172
|109
|57
|6
|Gombe
|145
|37
|105
|3
|Sokoto
|116
|23
|80
|13
|Rivers
|89
|59
|23
|7
|Plateau
|77
|49
|27
|1
|Zamfara
|76
|8
|63
|5
|Kwara
|75
|40
|34
|1
|Yobe
|47
|33
|8
|6
|Osun
|42
|5
|33
|4
|Nasarawa
|38
|18
|18
|2
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Delta
|31
|13
|12
|6
|Adamawa
|27
|7
|18
|2
|Niger
|26
|20
|5
|1
|Ondo
|23
|4
|18
|1
|Ebonyi
|22
|20
|2
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|21
|6
|13
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|4
|14
|2
|Enugu
|18
|12
|6
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Bayelsa
|8
|2
|6
|0
|Anambra
|8
|7
|1
|0
|Abia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Imo
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Benue
|5
|4
|1
|0
