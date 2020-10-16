Nigeria confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,194

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,194.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.
“On the 16th of October 2020, 212 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 61194 cases have been confirmed, 52304 cases have been discharged and 1119 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 212 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,518
|5,061
|15,253
|204
|FCT
|5,904
|536
|5,289
|79
|Plateau
|3,569
|391
|3,145
|33
|Oyo
|3,409
|814
|2,555
|40
|Rivers
|2,689
|54
|2,576
|59
|Edo
|2,640
|22
|2,511
|107
|Kaduna
|2,534
|67
|2,426
|41
|Ogun
|1,969
|199
|1,742
|28
|Delta
|1,810
|24
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,740
|5
|1,681
|54
|Ondo
|1,654
|33
|1,585
|36
|Enugu
|1,309
|19
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Osun
|908
|62
|826
|20
|Katsina
|902
|1
|877
|24
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|6
|690
|14
|Imo
|587
|14
|561
|12
|Benue
|483
|60
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|476
|138
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|3
|379
|21
|Ekiti
|329
|8
|315
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|275
|27
|229
|19
|Niger
|269
|9
|248
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|0
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|109
|14
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week
Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.
[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.
BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.