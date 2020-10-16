Nigeria confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,194

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 212 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,194.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 16th of October 2020, 212 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61194 cases have been confirmed, 52304 cases have been discharged and 1119 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 212 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,5185,06115,253204
FCT5,9045365,28979
Plateau3,5693913,14533
Oyo3,4098142,55540
Rivers2,689542,57659
Edo2,640222,511107
Kaduna2,534672,42641
Ogun1,9691991,74228
Delta1,810241,73749
Kano1,74051,68154
Ondo1,654331,58536
Enugu1,309191,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Osun9086282620
Katsina902187724
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710669014
Imo5871456112
Benue4836041310
Nasarawa47613832513
Bayelsa403337921
Ekiti32983156
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2752722919
Niger269924812
Adamawa248022919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10914896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

181 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one school in Lagos, says govt

Latest News

Awo’s first daughter, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, dies at 79; Buhari,…

Coronavirus

UNICEF stresses importance of handwashing to prevent COVID-19

Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 148 new cases, total now 60,982

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More