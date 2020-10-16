Nigeria confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,194

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,194.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 16th of October 2020, 212 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61194 cases have been confirmed, 52304 cases have been discharged and 1119 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 212 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,518 5,061 15,253 204 FCT 5,904 536 5,289 79 Plateau 3,569 391 3,145 33 Oyo 3,409 814 2,555 40 Rivers 2,689 54 2,576 59 Edo 2,640 22 2,511 107 Kaduna 2,534 67 2,426 41 Ogun 1,969 199 1,742 28 Delta 1,810 24 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 5 1,681 54 Ondo 1,654 33 1,585 36 Enugu 1,309 19 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Osun 908 62 826 20 Katsina 902 1 877 24 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 6 690 14 Imo 587 14 561 12 Benue 483 60 413 10 Nasarawa 476 138 325 13 Bayelsa 403 3 379 21 Ekiti 329 8 315 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 275 27 229 19 Niger 269 9 248 12 Adamawa 248 0 229 19 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 109 14 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.