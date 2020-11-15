Nigeria confirms 152 new cases of COVID-19, total now 65,148

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 65,148
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.
“152 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-136 Kano-4 Niger-3 Ekiti-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Taraba-2 FCT-1.”
65,148 confirmed
61,073 discharged
1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/KEcE5wtSoR
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 15, 2020
