Nigeria confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62111 cases have been confirmed, 57571 cases have been discharged and 1132 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 119 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (77), FCT (26), Plateau (9), Edo (4), Oyo (2), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,884 813 19,864 207 FCT 5,993 577 5,336 80 Plateau 3,603 290 3,280 33 Oyo 3,425 822 2,561 42 Rivers 2,773 74 2,640 59 Edo 2,652 22 2,522 108 Kaduna 2,617 76 2,499 42 Ogun 2,010 118 1,862 30 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,742 6 1,682 54 Ondo 1,666 44 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,067 22 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 952 49 879 24 Osun 923 13 890 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 0 696 14 Imo 614 22 580 12 Benue 486 40 435 11 Nasarawa 479 141 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 332 10 316 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 3 259 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 165 3 145 17 Taraba 140 31 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

