Nigeria confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.
“On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 62111 cases have been confirmed, 57571 cases have been discharged and 1132 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 119 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (77), FCT (26), Plateau (9), Edo (4), Oyo (2), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,884
|813
|19,864
|207
|FCT
|5,993
|577
|5,336
|80
|Plateau
|3,603
|290
|3,280
|33
|Oyo
|3,425
|822
|2,561
|42
|Rivers
|2,773
|74
|2,640
|59
|Edo
|2,652
|22
|2,522
|108
|Kaduna
|2,617
|76
|2,499
|42
|Ogun
|2,010
|118
|1,862
|30
|Delta
|1,812
|26
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,742
|6
|1,682
|54
|Ondo
|1,666
|44
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,067
|22
|1,019
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|952
|49
|879
|24
|Osun
|923
|13
|890
|20
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|0
|696
|14
|Imo
|614
|22
|580
|12
|Benue
|486
|40
|435
|11
|Nasarawa
|479
|141
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|1
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|332
|10
|316
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|274
|3
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|9
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|3
|145
|17
|Taraba
|140
|31
|103
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
