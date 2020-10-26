Nigeria confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62111 cases have been confirmed, 57571 cases have been discharged and 1132 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 119 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (77), FCT (26), Plateau (9), Edo (4), Oyo (2), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,88481319,864207
FCT5,9935775,33680
Plateau3,6032903,28033
Oyo3,4258222,56142
Rivers2,773742,64059
Edo2,652222,522108
Kaduna2,617762,49942
Ogun2,0101181,86230
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74261,68254
Ondo1,666441,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,067221,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina9524987924
Osun9231389020
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6142258012
Benue4864043511
Nasarawa47914132513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti332103166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger274325912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto165314517
Taraba140311036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

