Nigeria condemns coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe

Nigeria Government has condemned the attempted coup d’etat reported in the early hours of Friday in Sao Tome and Principe.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, expressed solidarity with the democratically elected government of the country.

It called on the good people of São Tomé and Principe to lend necessary support to the newly elected government of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, in its efforts to address the challenges bedeviling the country and leverage on the gains of democracy for the good of its populace.

“The Government of Nigeria will continue to support the African Union’s position, upheld by the various Regional Economic Communities that coups d’état in Africa will not be condoned”. It further stated.

