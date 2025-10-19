Nigeria committed to stronger global partnerships — Minister

Nigeria’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., has returned with stronger global partnerships and renewed commitment to deepening reforms and attracting private investment, according to the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Uzoka-Anite said the Nigerian delegation, led by Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, presented a unified position showcasing the government’s coordinated fiscal and monetary strategies aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth.

“We return home from Washington not only with stronger partnerships, but with greater resolve. The world is watching Nigeria’s reform story unfold — one of resilience, innovation, and hope. The task ahead is clear: to deepen reform, unlock private investment, and ensure growth translates into prosperity for every Nigerian,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria’s reform agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received consistent commendation during bilateral and multilateral meetings, including engagements with the Islamic Development Bank, the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, and the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

According to the minister, discussions highlighted tangible progress, with inflation beginning to moderate, the exchange rate stabilising, investor confidence improving, and foreign reserves strengthening.

“I was particularly encouraged by the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva’s words: ‘Thank you, Nigeria, for showing the world that reform does work,’” Uzoka-Anite said.

“That sentiment captures what we have worked towards — proof that tough but necessary reforms are positioning Nigeria for sustainable growth.”

She added that new partnerships were also established in strategic sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and climate finance — all aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the government’s priorities of job creation, poverty reduction, and economic diversification.