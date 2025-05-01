Nigeria-China strategic partnership marks workers’ day, wishes robust relationship

The Director General of Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has saluted the unwavering support of workers towards the development of the Nigerian and Chinese economy through a mutually-beneficial partnership.

He stated this in a statement to mark this year’s International Labour Day, also known as Workers’ Day.

While acknowledging the historical contribution of workers to the development of Nigeria and China, particularly to the growth of bilateral relations between both nations, he appreciated the efforts of workers in strengthening bilateral and multilateral agreements in vital sectors of the economy.

This has enhanced economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation, leading to more effective cooperation and collaboration.

He noted that Workers’ Day promotes economic advancement by encouraging workers to dedicate themselves to improved productivity. The NCSP boss further commended workers who have continued to play crucial roles in ensuring both nations benefit from their growing economic interdependence, aiming to take the partnership to new heights and maximize the vast opportunities between both countries.

With the commitment and passion of workers in Nigeria and China, the NCSP aims to elevate bilateral ties that support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This will position Nigeria as a vital gateway for trade, investment, infrastructure expansion, and knowledge sharing. The partnership will enhance cooperation in areas such as digital economy, green development, blue economy, agricultural modernisation, education, industrialization and technology transfer.