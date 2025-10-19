Nigeria, China sign deal to expand women’s role in gas sector

Nigeria and China have signed a new agreement to expand women’s participation in Nigeria’s gas sector, as part of efforts to boost inclusive growth and advance gender-responsive infrastructure.

The pact was sealed in Beijing during the first-ever Nigeria–China Women’s Infrastructure Investment Forum, co-hosted by Nigeria’s Ministry of Women Affairs, the China Chamber of Commerce for the Petroleum Industry, and the Mutual Commitment Group.

A statement from Nigeria’s Ministry of Women Affairs explained that the memorandum of understanding represents a major step towards expanding sustainable energy access for women-led enterprises and households, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the forum, said the new agreement would accelerate the transition to clean cooking and strengthen economic opportunities for women across the country.

“The engagements mark a decisive shift from policy dialogue to measurable action,” the statement quoted the minister as saying. “Through partnerships like these, we are moving from advocacy to execution. The Renewed Hope Agenda is clear — empower women, strengthen families, and create shared prosperity.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the new MoU complements other gender-focused initiatives such as the Women Agro Value Expansion (WAVE) Programme and the national framework establishing Safe Spaces and Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

In his remarks, Mr. Liu Zhaolong, Group Managing Director of the Mutual Commitment Group, hailed the agreement as a symbol of long-term partnership between both countries, adding that “all stakeholders are united by a shared commitment to honour promises wherever we work.”

The Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, also commended the initiative, describing it as evidence of seamless collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government to advance women’s rights.

“My presence here is a testament to the legislative commitment to inclusion. Through the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, we will continue to drive structural change for greater participation,” she said.

Representing the Bureau of Public Procurement, Mrs. Eugenia Ojeah reaffirmed that affirmative procurement remains a vital tool for inclusive economic growth, while Chinese official Ms. Ma Li described the partnership as a model for cross-border cooperation on gender-responsive investment.

Private-sector players, including Newbury Energy Ltd and Easy Sales Export, pledged continued support for the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions targeting 10 million women across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the Government and people of China for their hospitality, stressing that the ministry would move swiftly to implement the new agreement with transparency and accountability.

“These engagements are not ceremonial; they are operational blueprints for change. By investing in women, we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” she said.

