Nigeria, China sign $30m agreement on grassroots devt projects

Nigeria and China have signed a grant agreement worth RMB 200 million (approximately $30 million) to support community-focused development projects under the Nigeria–China Development Cooperation, reinforcing the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning said the agreement marks another milestone in bilateral cooperation aimed at advancing Nigeria’s development priorities and delivering tangible benefits to citizens through targeted, locally driven initiatives.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, welcomed the Chinese Government’s continued support, describing the partnership as an important platform for strengthening development cooperation, knowledge exchange and mutual understanding.

According to a statement by the ministry, Bagudu thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and his delegation for their commitment to deepening bilateral relations. He noted that the progress recorded over the years reflected both countries’ shared determination to advance their common development objectives.

He said the grant would support mutually agreed projects under China’s “small but beautiful” initiative, which focuses on investments that deliver practical results, improve livelihoods and create direct impacts at the community level.

The minister noted that the grant builds on previous Chinese assistance, including a $1 million contribution earlier in 2026 to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for technological and knowledge development.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, particularly through China’s zero-tariff policy on Nigerian exports.

The statement added that Bagudu stressed the need to ensure that bilateral commitments translate into measurable development outcomes for Nigerians.

“To this end, the ministry, in collaboration with the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership Office, has been developing projects proposed by states to address specific grassroots development needs,” he said.

He expressed interest in sharing the initiative with China and drawing on its development experience, particularly in poverty reduction, to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts to expand economic opportunities, tackle poverty and improve livelihoods.

The minister also emphasised the importance of capacity-building initiatives, including the training of Nigerian officials in China, noting that knowledge exchange and institutional development were essential to strengthening the country’s capacity to implement its development priorities.

Also speaking at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, described the grant as a concrete demonstration of China’s commitment to Nigeria’s development priorities and the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries, founded on mutual trust, solidarity and a shared commitment to economic and social development.

The ambassador explained that the agreement builds on the consensus reached by Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Xi Jinping during their meeting in China, as well as the outcomes of the Fourth China–Nigeria Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

He noted that 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, describing the relationship as one that has continued to evolve through cooperation across various sectors and mutual support for more than five decades.

Dunhai also highlighted the economic opportunities arising from China’s zero-tariff policy on Nigerian exports, which took effect on May 1, 2026.

According to him, bilateral trade reportedly reached $18 billion in the first half of the year, while Nigeria’s exports to China increased by 80 per cent.

The statement noted that the policy could expand market access for Nigerian businesses, attract investment, support industrial development and encourage Nigerian products to move up the value chain.