Nigeria and China are leveraging music and cultural exchanges to strengthen their 55-year diplomatic relations, as participants from both countries showcased their talents at the grand finale of the 2026 Chinese and English Singing Competition in Abuja.

Organised by the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria in collaboration with the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, and supported by China Harbour Engineering Company Nigeria Limited, the competition was part of activities marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre, Mr. Yang Jianxing, said the competition provided a platform for young people from both countries to showcase their talents, appreciate each other’s cultures and strengthen bilateral friendship.

Yang described music as a universal language that transcends linguistic and national boundaries, conveys emotions, promotes mutual understanding and builds lasting friendships.

He said, “This Chinese and English singing competition not only provides a platform for young people from China and Nigeria to showcase their talents and engage in cultural exchange, but also allows them to appreciate the beauty of each other’s culture through music, deepen mutual understanding, and strengthen bonds of friendship.”

He noted that the initiative reflected the Global Civilisation Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which promotes respect for civilisational diversity and stronger international cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Yang said the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre had organised more than 50 cultural and people-to-people exchange activities since the beginning of the year in collaboration with stakeholders in Nigeria.

According to him, the activities included the Happy Chinese New Year Temple Fair, Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon and China-Nigeria Food Festival, all aimed at creating opportunities for citizens of both countries to understand one another and strengthen their friendship.

He expressed appreciation to the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, China Harbour Engineering Company Nigeria Limited, the judges and other partners for supporting the competition.

The Chinese diplomat urged the finalists to use the platform to build friendships and contribute to advancing the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of China Harbour Engineering Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Wang Wenfei, said his company was delighted to partner with the China Cultural Centre and the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria to celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Wang said the competition demonstrated how music could bring people from different backgrounds together.

“Seeing our Chinese and Nigerian friends share the same stage and sing in each other’s language is the finest reflection of our deep friendship,” he said.

He wished the contestants success, urging them to enjoy the performances and make the most of the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr. Zhang Xinyu, expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre for supporting the initiative.

Zhang also commended the judges and organisers for their efforts, saying music had the capacity to build bridges across national boundaries.

“Music knows no borders and songs build bridges. I hope all contestants can relax, give your best performance, and enjoy the stage,” he said.

In his remarks, the National President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Mr. Muhammad Sulaiman, described the competition as more than a musical contest, saying it represented an opportunity for Nigeria and China to deepen their relationship through cultural exchanges.

Sulaiman said both countries had maintained partnerships in several areas, including security, culture, technology and economic development, adding that music could further strengthen the bonds between their peoples.

He said, “The competition today of songs is not just a performance. It is a meeting of too many hearts where we come together to express our own feelings.”

He expressed optimism that sustained cultural engagements would promote peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Sulaiman urged the organisers to extend the initiative beyond the annual competition by creating opportunities for Nigerian winners to visit China and experience its culture firsthand.

He also called for collaborations between Nigerian and Chinese musicians through joint performances, workshops and other creative engagements.

The SNA president further urged the China Cultural Centre to remain accessible to Nigerian artists and cultural practitioners, stressing the need for more meaningful cultural partnerships between both countries.

Also speaking, the Director of Arts and Culture, Social Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mrs. Ngozi Ogugua, described the competition as an important platform for promoting cultural understanding and strengthening friendship between Nigeria and China.

Ogugua, who served on the adjudication panel during the semi-final stage, said she witnessed the enthusiasm with which Nigerian and Chinese participants shared their talents and creativity through music.

She said the competition had become a bridge for cultural understanding, adding that music brought people together irrespective of their backgrounds.

She commended the Chinese Embassy, China Cultural Centre, China General Chamber of Commerce and China Harbour Engineering Company for sustaining the initiative.

Ogugua also proposed the organisation of a China-Nigeria music festival in the future, saying such an event would further expand cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Addressing the finalists, she said, “Every one of you is already a winner. Sing from your hearts. Enjoy this moment and let your voices carry the spirit of unity and celebration.”

At the end of the competition, Benard Paulina Olohiye emerged first, winning the first prize.

Glory Livingston and James Bawa Augustine took the second prize category, finishing in second and third positions respectively.

The third prize category went to Ekpety Edi-ima Friday, Chioma Ruth Onyenwe and Agwu Progress Chinaecherem, who finished in fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The event featured performances by Nigerian and Chinese contestants, with participants singing in both languages as part of efforts to promote cultural appreciation and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.