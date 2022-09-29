Nigeria-China bilateral trade volume reached $12.02bn in 2022 ― Envoy

The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has disclosed that in the first half of 2022, the bilateral trade volume between Nigeria and China reached 12.02 billion US dollars, which is up by 7.1 per cent year on year.

The Envoy disclosed this in his speech at the 2022 National Day Celebration and China-Nigeria Cultural Week Award Ceremony, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Jianchun said economic cooperation, is making the two countries put efforts into bringing more benefits to the two peoples.

“In the first half of 2022, the bilateral trade volume reached 12.02 billion US dollars, up by 7.1 per cent year on year.”

Speaking further, he said the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station are about to be fully commissioned, and other major projects contracted by Chinese companies, such as the Kaduna-Kano railway, the Keffi road and the Dangote Refinery are making steady progress.

“On political consonance, our mutual trust is getting deepened. The mechanism of the Nigeria-China Intergovernmental Committee is running smoothly. We also highly commend Nigeria’s long-term commitment to the one-China principle.”

On military and security collaboration, Jianchun said the joint efforts answer the call of the people as China supports Nigeria in her efforts to fight terrorism and insecurity, and will provide more assistance within its capacity to enhance Nigeria’s security capability.

“On international coordination, our common voice in the international arena is getting louder. The two countries have worked closely together under the UN system.

“As major developing countries, China and Nigeria will work together to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and uphold multilateralism and international justice.

“On people’s communication, our hearts are getting closer. The number of Nigerian students schooling in China is growing. The concept of “Share Chinese Harmony Perform Nigeria-China Symphony” has been widely recognised by our Nigerian friends,” he explained.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya emphasised that the co-hosting of the Nigeria-China Cultural Week reflects the striking testimony of shared interests and core similarities in historical legacy/development, cultural diversities, natural resources, economic prosperity and population density on their respective continents, that is, Africa and Asia respectively.

She further explained that the cultural cooperation and understanding between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China is notably one of the most phenomenal diplomatic relations, inter alia, and on the upward swing birthed from reciprocal exchanges, mutual respect and benefits.

She commended the myriads of opportunities and resounding successes actualized from the pragmatic contents of the two countries bilateral legal instruments, breaking barriers and soaring to enviable heights in recent years till date.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigeria-China bilateral trade volume reached $12.02bn in 2022 ― Envoy

Nigeria-China bilateral trade volume reached $12.02bn in 2022 ― Envoy