Nigeria, China agree to strengthen ties on academic research, publicity

Nigeria and the Peoples’ Republic of China have reiterated their agreement to work closely in a bid to strengthen diplomatic and other relations including sharing ideas on academic, research and publicity as they have launched the maiden edition of China’s contemporary world with a flagship magazine.

The event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja in conjunction with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution IPCR attracted dignitaries from both countries who are charting a new pathway for smooth and beneficial relations between the two countries.

The launching symposium themed: Harmony in China and Africa; these two leading third-world countries have said that they have resolved to smoothen relations by way of south-south cooperation and this will improve support for each other in their inter-state relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in his speech at the launch of the contemporary world Nigeria said that the best approach to foster international cooperation among nations is to work harmoniously and revive long-standing relations by these countries.

Onyeama maintained that south-south cooperation engenders International peace and security as he said, the idea was contextualised to enhance freedom and human dignity.

“We must acknowledge the imperative of South-South cooperation in appreciating the context of global challenges of peace and security, especially in conceptualizing security as encompassing freedom from fear, want and respect for human dignity.

“Within that context, socio-economic issues of food, health, education, environment, economic, personal, community, and political security are being highlighted as critical in achieving international peace and security.

“These are existential concerns for us in the global south and the best strategy is not to confront them unilaterally but explore existing collaborative avenues for experience sharing as well as evolving innovative pathways for addressing them,” He said.

Similarly, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jian Chun said that Nigeria’s security is enhanced if there is an exchange of ideas in cultural, intellectual, and other fields.

He said that he has been working closely with leaders of both countries and professionals exchanging ideas in culture, education, infrastructure, technology, and another area in the belief that it will engender harmony in such nations.

“Harmony according to the magazine is a shared aspiration of persons, peoples, or communities to coexist together but these aspirations are best served when the basis of sustenance is continuously reproduced to meet the ever-growing needs of the society in which they hope to coexist.”

Also, the Director-General Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Dr Batkut Tswah Bakut used the occasion to felicitate the Chinese authorities and reload the celebration of the centenary of the Communist Party of China CPC held between October 16-22, 2022 in China.

