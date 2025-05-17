Nigeria champions sustainable healthcare financing at commonwealth meeting

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has called for sustainable financing for healthcare in the Commonwealth.

Speaking at the 37th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Salako emphasised the importance of investing in health for an equitable Commonwealth.

“The theme of the meeting is very apt at this time ‘Investing in Health: Sustainable Financing for an Equitable Commonwealth’.

“Smart spending for health is an essential element of sustainable financing. We advocate for bottom-up budgeting, emphasising primary health care and preventive services, local manufacturing, pool procurement, effective deployment of digital technology, and so on,” he said.

Salako highlighted Nigeria’s progress in improving its healthcare system, citing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) as a key part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The current administration in my country, under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is treating health as an urgent matter of human right for all Nigerians.

“The NHSRII has increased investment in healthcare, with a focus on domestic financing, improved health outcomes, and healthcare value chains,” he said.

Salako noted that the initiative has led to increased infrastructural investment in tertiary health facilities and the revitalisation of primary healthcare facilities.

He said, “Nigeria has made significant progress in improving its healthcare system. One notable achievement is the introduction of routine HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14, which has immunised over 12 million girls and achieved a coverage rate of about 71%.

“The country is also promoting local manufacturing of essential medicines, including insecticide-treated nets, Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, and vaccines. This initiative aims to unlock the healthcare value chains and reduce dependence on imported medicines.

“Furthermore, Nigeria is increasing the use of digital technology in its healthcare system through the Nigeria Digital in Health Initiative. This effort is expected to improve healthcare delivery, enhance data management, and increase access to healthcare services.

“In addition to these efforts, Nigeria is implementing innovative financing strategies to address catastrophic health conditions such as cancers and chronic kidney diseases.

“The government has also launched a Social Action Fund to empower communities to implement health promotion projects, further enhancing the country’s healthcare system.”

The meeting provided a platform for Commonwealth health ministers to discuss and share best practices in healthcare financing, with a focus on achieving sustainable and equitable healthcare systems. Salako’s call for sustainable financing is expected to resonate with other member countries, as they work together to address common healthcare challenges.

Salako emphasised the need for the Commonwealth to work together to promote sustainable health financing and support member countries.

“Nigeria urges the Commonwealth to continue to work in unison for the well-being of the member countries and their people as we pledge our continuing support for sustainable health financing in the Commonwealth,” he added.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to shape the future of healthcare financing in the Commonwealth, with a focus on sustainable and equitable healthcare systems that benefit all member countries.

