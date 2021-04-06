Nigeria can’t afford to miss out of fourth industrial revolution ― Ahmed

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun - Abuja
fourth industrial revolution, Defence estimates delaying , FG contributes N453.2m, Nigeria’s trade deficit, locally made vehicles, procurement law, CBN N45 billion monthly from TSA, N676.407 billion for July, FG spends N4.45trn in Q2, FAAC, Growing hunger, eligible states, Nigeria, grants, COVID-19,VAT by additional 2.5%
Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has told members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) that Nigeria cannot afford to miss out on the opportunities provided by the fourth industrial revolution across industries.

In an address to the 50th annual accountants’ conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, Ahmed said the fourth industrial revolution was marked by emerging technology breakthroughs in a number of fields, including robotics, AI, quantum computing, 3D printing, biotechnology & the internet of things.

“As the world we live and work in becomes more digitalised, the ways in which accountants and their clients can connect, collaborate, communicate and collect information are being reshaped. This creates a potential for automation, innovation and disruption.

“For all of us in general and accountants in particular, the journey towards digital and growing cloud adoption is the mother trend of all changes.”

According to her, industrial revolutions often heralded disruptions in the operations of markets and economies and defined the disruptions as deviations from the status quo and are not always negative.

ALSO READ: Strike: ‘JUSUN wants Nigerians to have free, fair justice system’

“From the first industrial revolution to the third, the productivity of the workforce in affected economies experienced a rapid boost. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is thus and much more.

“The development of industries and the development of the internet as two main drivers of the fourth industrial revolution would increasingly transform how organisations and institutions do business, operate their productions, affect society, make their ecological footprint as well as how people live their lives.”

While jibs careers and professions would be lost, Zainab explained that numerous new opportunities for those with knowledge of the new world order would be triggered by digital technologies.

“Professional accountants who become well versed in the new technologies and social settings remain strongly in demand.

“However, for those who have not yet embraced technology, it requires adjustment everywhere.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Imo attack: Use your sophisticated weapons to smash miscreants, IGP urges officers

Latest News

Federal Polytechnic Offa joins ASUP strike

Latest News

Nigeria will be restructured if Tinubu is elected president in 2023 ― Fasoranti

Latest News

Suspected herdsmen kidnap three in Benin

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More