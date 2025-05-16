Nigeria can never be one-party state — APC scribe, Basiru

The National Secretary, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ajibola Basiru has said that, by Constitutional provision, it is not possible for Nigeria to be a one party state.

The former lawmaker added that, the constitution of Nigeria guaranteed free political association and method of vying for elective offices.

The National Secretary who made the remarks,after receiving some PDP members who decamped into the APC fold in Osogbo, stated that, section 221 of the constitution allows people to vie for offices with the instrumentality of political parties and there are procedures for the registration of political parties.

He affirmed that, Nigeria cannot become a one party pointing out that, the opposition is only threatened by the APC’s effectiveness.

Senator Basiru maintained that, ” if PDP today believed they have become that, they are so weakened and battered that the party is no longer a mechanism for elections, they should go and register as another political entity.

“As far as I am concerned, we are committed to building a party that is virile that resonate with the masses of Nigeria people”.

The former lawmaker stressed that,the Peoples Democratic Party is threatened by its internal politicking and blamed President Bola Tinubu and the APC for its crisis.

The party chieftain thereafter called on APC chieftains and members in Osun State to be united saying, there is need for continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s courageous steps towards setting the nation positive growth and economic development.

“We want the party members and leaders to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.In the last two years, the President has shown courageous leadership and set the nation towards positive growth and economic development from which the country has been receiving applause even from International rating and international economic organisations”.

On Osun state,he remarked, “Our party stalwarts should come together and ensure that come 2026, our party APC take over the leadership of the state, and in 2027, vote en masse for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.

in their remarks, the Spokespersons for the defectors, Tajudeen Adekunle and Mr. Ismail Adisa said, ” We left PDP because, We are tired of rendering services without recognition or appreciation”.