Nigeria can become Africa’s rice export hub — NGF

…says country produces 3.3m against 8.6m tonnes consumption rate

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, has expressed optimism that Nigeria possesses the requisite human, financial, and natural endowments to achieve food sovereignty, asserting that the country can emerge as a net exporter of rice across Africa if its agricultural potential is properly unlocked.

Dr. Shittu made the assertion in Abuja on Wednesday during the official launch of the Northwest Rice Diagnostic Report organized by the NGF. He identified policy flip-flops, inadequate agricultural financing, low yield productivity, and defective data management as critical bottlenecks hobbling the domestic rice value chain.

Lamenting the widening supply deficit, the NGF Director-General revealed that Nigeria currently consumes approximately 8.6 million metric tonnes of rice annually, with projections showing consumption rising to 9.1 million metric tonnes next year, against a local production output of only 3.3 million metric tonnes.

“You can see the huge gap. So, how do we address this? There are a lot of policy flip-flops, policy mismatch, and quite a number of other challenges that we will all have to address. But my motto simply is that there is no problem without a solution,” Shittu said.

“We have all the resources, both human and material. We have the land and everything that we need to support farmers and other actors across the value chain. Whatever they need can be guaranteed.”

He maintained that Nigeria has no justification for remaining dependent on grain imports, insisting that structured coordination, sustained farmer support, and coherent government policies could position the country to supply regional African markets and parts of Europe. Pointing to China’s successful transition from food deficit to self-sufficiency through targeted investments, Shittu stressed that Nigeria must demonstrate identical political resolve.

He disclosed that the NGF, through its Rice Help Desks, has worked over the past year to resolve systemic hurdles around public finance, budgetary allocations, field productivity, and data capture.

Describing credible data as the bedrock of agricultural planning, Shittu announced that the NGF has set up a specialized data mining and harvesting department, while urging all 36 states to establish functional State Bureaux of Statistics to standardize national data architecture. He added that the forum has entered into an institutional partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, and established an NGF Academy and Leadership Centre to build governance capacity across key sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Ayodeji Oludare Sotinrin, announced that the bank financed 25 aggregators during the preceding wet season, facilitating input credit for over 500,000 farmers, with plans underway to expand the facility to at least 700,000 farmers in the current farming cycle.

Sotinrin explained that the bank transitioned from direct cash disbursements to structured input financing due to loan recovery challenges, noting that the model guarantees that farmers receive vital farm inputs rather than liquid cash that could be diverted.

He also announced plans to institute guaranteed minimum prices for rice and other staple crops to shield growers from market volatility, disclosing that the bank is unlocking financing frameworks around 15 dams in Kano State and other irrigation networks to support all-year rice farming.

On mechanization, the BOA chief executive revealed that the bank is adding 2,000 tractors and 14,000 implements to its fleet—following an initial rollout of 2,000 tractors and 10,000 implements—which will be deployed through specialized mechanization service providers to cultivate roughly 2.4 million hectares annually.

Presenting the perspective of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Mr. Phillip Obosi underscored that an enabling policy environment is vital to sustaining an internationally competitive rice sector, warning that regulatory inconsistency could stifle private capital.

Citing United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, Obosi noted that Nigeria’s projected rice importation of 2.9 million metric tonnes in 2026, valued at approximately $1.4 billion, represents a massive drain on external reserves that domestic production could conserve. He urged governments to translate the report’s recommendations into budgetary allocations and actionable field programmes for input dealers, smallholders, and mechanization providers.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), Dr. Andy Ekwelem, cited poor farmer identification, inaccurate baseline data, adulterated inputs, weak extension delivery, and rural insecurity as principal headwinds confronting commercial rice milling.

Ekwelem urged federal and state authorities to deploy verified farmer registers, supply certified seeds and fertilizers, undertake soil testing, and secure major agrarian corridors, particularly in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states. He also called for interventions to lower soaring energy costs and operational overheads for local millers, warning that domestic processors cannot compete favorably against foreign imports backed by decades of state subsidies.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioners of Agriculture for Kaduna and Kebbi states, Hon. Murtala Dabo and Hon. Shehu Muazu, reiterated calls for verified data systems, price stabilization, and structured market protections.

While Dabo advocated robust price guarantees and strategic grain reserves to stabilize farmer incomes, Muazu called for the harmonization of data gathering protocols between federal and state agencies to eliminate conflicting crop production statistics.