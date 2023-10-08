The federal government of Nigeria has called for de-escalation of hostilities in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said it was deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of the day.

Worried that the cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only “served to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, it consequently called for ceasefire in the interest of the vulnerable civilians.

“The government also called for restraint and the need to prioritise the safety of civilians by giving room for humanitarian considerations.”

