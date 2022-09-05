Nigeria calls for cultural partnership with Qatar

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed has called for Partnership with Katara in Promoting Nigerian Culture in Qatar.

Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the General Manager & Chairman of Kiahf Committee of Katara Cultural Foundation, Prof. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Katara, Doha, Qatar.

The Nigerian envoy during the visit was taken on a guided tour of the iconic Katara Cultural Village. The highly visited Katara Cultural Village is the sum total of the cultural melting point of Qatar as well as a place to experience cultures of other countries through such events as exhibitions of cultural arts and artefacts.

It is established on a 1 million square metres of land distributed into about 50 buildings constructed for various cultural expressions and ceremonies. It has a 2 km coastal line for outdoor seafront cultural events and leisure.

The General Manager of Katara in his briefing revealed that the major buildings in the cultural village include Katara amphitheatre, art halls & galleries, drama theatre, masjids, opera house, hotels, restaurants and gardens. Elaborating, he said the amphitheatre was completed in the year 2008 and officially opened on December 11, 2001. It covers 3,275 sqm and can accommodate 5,000 spectators. He added that Katara uses numerous halls and galleries to host various conferences, seminars, symposiums and exhibitions.

Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed used the opportunity to inform his Qatari host that the purpose of his visit was to share with him, the rich cultural diversity of Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has over 250 distinct ethnic groups with different linguistic and cultural orientations and the rich culture of the people is expressed through the hosting of hundreds of annual traditional festivals featuring carnivals, boat rides, fishing, dances, songs, horse riding, and masquerades across the different ethnic lining.

He, therefore, expressed the willingness of the Nigerian Embassy to partner with Katara in promoting Nigerian culture in Qatar.

The Nigerian Principal Representative also buttressed the fact that the Mission will explore the possibilities of inviting interested public and private artists and art galleries in Nigeria to bring their talents and wares to Doha for some cultural events and exhibitions in Katara Cultural Village.

The General Manager welcomed the idea and also asserted that the Embassy should utilise Katara facilities to showcase Nigerian cultural heritage via a series of exhibitions at regular intervals after the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, and pledged his total support for any such events that the Embassy will be willing to organise.