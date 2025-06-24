Nigeria, Brazil sign defense agreement to enhance security

The Nigerian government has signed an agreement with Brazil on defence, agriculture, trade and science technology as part of efforts to enhance security in both countries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to the Defence Minister, Mati Ali.

The statement said the, “Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on behalf of the Nigerian Government, signed a defence agreement with the Government of Brazil.”

The statement noted that the agreement was signed,”during the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM) held on Tuesday, 24th June 2025, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Minister Badaru signed the agreement with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin during the occasion.

“The three-day event serves as a platform for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore new investment opportunities, enhance corperation in defence, agriculture, trade and industry, science and technology as well as strengthen strategic business partnerships between Nigeria and Brazil.

“Other key areas covered in the agreement signed during the technical session include renewable energy, and cultural exchange.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

