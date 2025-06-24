Nigeria, Brazil bonded by strong cultural ties — Shettima’s wife

Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has said there is a cultural connection between Nigeria and Brazil, as the two nations are bonded by shared values and traditions despite the distance between them.

Mrs. Shettima made the remark while receiving Maria Lucia Alckmin, the Second Lady of Brazil, who is in Nigeria on an official visit with her husband, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

The Brazilian delegation is in Abuja for the second session of the Nigeria–Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, a statement by

Kwapchi Bata Hamman, Special Assistant to the President, Media & ICT, Office of the Vice President, said on Tuesday.

Vice President Alckmin and his wife were welcomed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport earlier today.

During the visit, both nations are expected to sign more than 30 agreements covering key sectors such as defence, agriculture, energy, and cultural exchange.

On her part, Maria Lucia Alckmin shared the story of a women-focused social initiative she launched in 2001 while her husband served as Governor of São Paulo, saying the bread-making project has empowered over 100,000 underprivileged women across 17 Brazilian states, with plans to expand nationwide.

In her remarks, Nana Shettima praised the initiative and highlighted cultural similarities between the two nations. “Nigeria and Brazil are both known for their warmth, resilience, vibrant music, Afrobeats and Samba, love of football, and colourful festivals,” she said.

She wished Mrs. Alckmin a memorable stay in Nigeria, expressing hope that the visit would leave her with lasting impressions of Nigerian hospitality.

