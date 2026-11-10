Nigeria bouncing back stronger on all fronts under Tinubu—FCC Commissioner

The Federal Commissioner representing Delta State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Okakuro Lovette Idisi, has expressed optimism that Nigeria is on the path to economic recovery and sustainable growth, saying the country is gradually overcoming its economic challenges under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Idisi gave the assurance at the weekend during the inauguration of the executive members of the Latimore Political Forum (LPF) in Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, were already yielding positive results and repositioning the country for greater economic prosperity.

According to him, the reforms have improved the nation’s foreign reserves, increased revenue allocations to state governments, and addressed distortions in the foreign exchange market, including activities in the parallel market, which previously undermined transparency and economic stability.

Represented at the event by Chief Julius Ogbevire, Idisi urged members of the Latimore Political Forum to sustain the mobilisation of registered voters in Kokori and other Agbon communities for the re-election of President Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

He attributed his call to what he described as the result-oriented leadership, policy innovations and good governance initiatives of both leaders since assuming office in 2023.

Speaking on the political outlook in Ethiope East, the FCC commissioner urged party faithful to work towards achieving the APC’s 5/5 voting pattern, calling on voters to support all the party’s candidates at the polls.

Idisi also commended the convener of the Latimore Political Forum, Dr. Oghenesivbe, for his loyalty to the APC and commitment to promoting the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.

He particularly acknowledged Oghenesivbe’s contributions through public enlightenment and political mobilisation activities as Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications.

Describing Governor Oborevwori as a visionary and development-driven leader, Idisi said his administration’s policies and programmes had continued to position Delta State as an emerging economic hub and an attractive destination for local and foreign investors.

He maintained that sustained support for the Tinubu and Oborevwori administrations would consolidate the gains recorded so far and create more opportunities for economic development, infrastructure expansion and improved living standards for Nigerians and Deltans.