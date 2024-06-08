The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a significant bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Benin Republic to implement a single-entry declaration form for border crossings between the two nations.

This development was revealed by Mr Iheanacho Earnest-Ojike, the Kebbi Area Controller of NCS, following a closed-door meeting held on Sunday in Anguwar Sule Wara, a border town in the Benin Republic, with representatives from both countries.

Mr. Earnest-Ojike provided details of the agreement during a press briefing, noting that this decision stemmed from a prior meeting on May 21.

In that meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Nigeria and Benin Republic discussed various bilateral issues aimed at enhancing the smooth flow of trade and commerce between the two nations.

He explained, “The meeting aimed at bringing the border crossing between Tsamiya in Nigeria and Anguwar Sule Wara in Benin Republic back to life through infrastructural development in line with the renewed hope initiative of President Bola Tinubu.”

He further emphasised, “The meeting was also to strengthen social and economic interaction as well as expand trade and commerce between the citizens of the two countries.”

Highlighting the progress made, Earnest-Ojike stated, “The meeting now is in continuation and final agreement to the previous one, as we have now agreed to have a single-entry declaration form that citizens of both countries will use for border crossing.”

He stressed the international commitments of both nations, saying, “Both countries are signatories to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and World Customs Organisation (WCO), which have the principles of border post.”

Moreover, Earnest-Ojike outlined plans for establishing a joint border agency inspection for goods and persons, explaining, “It is going to be a one-stop border post at the Segbana border.”

Expressing optimism about the agreement, the controller concluded that this initiative would significantly advance regional integration between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

