Nigeria bears highest cervical cancer burden in Africa — WHO

Nigeria carries the highest burden of cervical cancer in Africa and ranks seventh globally, with an estimated 12,000 new cases and over 8,000 cervical cancer-related deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking on the sidelines of the African Health Business (AHB) symposium in Abuja, the Managing Director of MSD for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Zweli Bashman, commended Nigeria’s rapid rollout of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine since its national launch in 2023.

He noted that over 14 million girls have been vaccinated since 2023, noting that it is nothing short of phenomenal, as Nigeria is now the largest contributor to the HPV vaccine uptake in Africa.

He, however, emphasised that the fight against cervical cancer is far from over. To sustain and expand progress, Bashman urged the inclusion of mid-adult women and boys in the vaccination strategy.

“Boys are carriers of HPV, too. Including them helps break the chain of transmission and fosters gender-neutral protection. I’ve personally taken the vaccine,” he said, citing Cameroon’s success in improving vaccine coverage rates after adopting a gender-neutral immunization program.

Bashman also dismissed safety concerns surrounding the HPV vaccine, describing them as misinformation. “These vaccines have undergone extensive global trials and have been cleared by Nigeria’s NAFDAC. The rumors about infertility are false and have no scientific basis,” he said.

The company is set to launch a globally recognized immun-oncology therapy in Nigeria later this year, following regulatory approval. The drug, which treats about 27 different cancer types, is particularly relevant for Nigeria, where up to 60% of breast cancer cases are triple-negative, an aggressive subtype with limited treatment options.

MSD is leveraging recent breakthroughs in continental regulation to enable broader and faster access to life-saving drugs. Through the African Medicines Agency (AMA), MSD has secured multi-country product approvals via a single submission, cutting down what used to be a years-long, country-by-country process.

Bashman encouraged African governments to emulate Botswana’s public-private model, which enabled national access to MSD’s oncology drug. “Don’t assume you can’t afford it, initiate a conversation first,” he advised.

The company is also expanding its clinical trial programs across Africa, with ongoing work in Kenya and Uganda and planned expansions into Nigeria and Ghana. “Africa is one of the most genetically diverse populations. Testing medicines here ensures we’re addressing real-world needs,” he noted.

Beyond HPV and cancer care, MSD is preparing for the African rollout of its newly approved RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine, which addresses a major cause of infant mortality on the continent.

The company is also active in social impact through the Mectizan Donation Program, which provides free treatment for river blindness, and the MSD for Mothers initiative, focused on maternal health. “Nigeria is a key recipient country for both programs,” Bashman stressed.

Bashman further highlighted the importance of collaboration between governments, private sector, and civil society in the fight against cervical cancer.

“We need an all-of-society approach to tackle this disease. Governments, private sector, and civil society must work together to ensure that we reach every corner of the country and leave no one behind.”

“MSD’s commitment to improving healthcare access in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa is evident in its comprehensive approach to addressing various health challenges.

“With a focus on innovation, access, and partnerships, the company is working to make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of people in the region,” he said.