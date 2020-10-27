Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate relations ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.

Receiving the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, His Excellency, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience, on Tuesday, at the presidential villa, Abuja, the President congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.”

“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue,” President Buhari added.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent here, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries have improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” MD Shameen Ashan said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate relations ― Buhari