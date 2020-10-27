Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate relations ― Buhari

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Nigeria Bangladesh to consolidate, agricultural intervention fund, Buhari, Businesses, Nigerians, FG to guarantee 400 houses, Buhari to make broadcast, Buhari to UN, Eagle Square, Nigerians, Independence Anniversary, Buhari, , ECOWAS Mali grey areas, I take responsibility for APC's losses, Buhari congratulates Guinea Bissau, Borno Shehu emirs' death, Behave responsibly, suffering, Nigerians, Buhari, electricity, primary healthcare, Buhari, Invest in mining, transition timetable, Buhari reacts to investigations in NDDC, Buhari, Gulf Guinea, export, Nigeria, submits 2021-2023 MTEF, illegal gold smuggling, Buhari Democracy day, public works, Buhari, NNPC Board, Democracy day, Admiral olumide

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.

Receiving the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, His Excellency, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience, on Tuesday, at the presidential villa, Abuja, the President congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.”

“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue,” President Buhari added.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent here, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries have improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” MD Shameen Ashan said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

Nigeria, Bangladesh to consolidate relations ― Buhari

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

NASFAT calls for peace, united Nigeria, sets up relief fund for victims

Latest News

Ganduje presents N147.9bn 2021 appropriation bill to Kano Assembly

Latest News

Delta Court attack: Over 3,000 cases suffer setback ― CJ

Latest News

Nigerians demonstrate in Ohio, want justice for Lekki victims, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More