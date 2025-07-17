Nigeria aviation: Defying economics’ theories?

THE basic law of supply and demand states that price is determined by the interaction of supply and demand. To that effect, as price increases the quality demanded decreases and vice versa.

But Nigerian aviation industry is facing a paradoxical situation where new airlines are emerging, and existing ones are expanding their operations, despite a significant decline in passenger volume.

Enugu Air has debuted, and Ibom Air is growing its presence, while other states are planning to launch their own airports.

However, the passenger throughput at major airports like Murtala Muhammed International Airport has plummeted by 23 percent in 2023, with domestic air travel declining by 13 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The economic burden on Nigerians has led to a substantial increase in airfares, making it unaffordable for the average citizen.

A Lagos-Abuja domestic ticket now costs over N150,000, a 56 percent spike from N79,000 in August 2023. International fares have also ballooned, with London flights costing up to £3,000, about five times more than pre-pandemic amounts.

This has resulted in a significant decline in passenger numbers, with outbound travel collapsing by over 60 percent in the first three quarters of 2024.

Despite these challenges, some airlines are projecting significant profits. Ibom Air is looking at a N150 billion rise in revenue, while Enugu Air has projected N60 billion for this year.

However, industry experts are skeptical about the sustainability of these projections, given the current state of the industry. Nigerian airlines face high operating costs, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 90.5 percent increase in passenger revenue for Nigerian airlines and other African nations between September 2021 and 2022.

However, this growth may not be sustainable in the current economic climate. Aviation and tourism experts are calling for a multi-pronged approach to address the challenges facing the industry, including stabilising the naira, cutting aviation taxes, securing more liberal visa regimes, and restoring consumer confidence in both domestic and international travel.

Several states in Nigeria are warming up to launch their airports, despite the existing ones running at a colossal loss. This move has raised concerns about the viability and sustainability of these new airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been working to improve the infrastructure and services at Nigerian airports, but more needs to be done to address the challenges facing the industry.

To revive the industry, stakeholders must work together to address the challenges facing the aviation sector and ensure that air travel becomes more accessible and affordable for Nigerians. This can be achieved through a combination of policy reforms, investment in infrastructure, and innovative solutions to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The government can play a crucial role in stabilising the naira, reducing aviation taxes, and implementing policies that promote the growth of the industry.

The Nigerian aviation industry’s challenges are complex and multifaceted, requiring a comprehensive solution.

By working together, stakeholders can develop strategies to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase accessibility to air travel.

This would not only benefit the aviation industry but also contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.

With the right policies and investments, Nigeria’s aviation industry can recover and thrive, providing better services to passengers and supporting the country’s economic aspirations.

Moreover, the aviation industry is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy, and its growth can have a positive impact on the country’s GDP.

According to a report by the Airports Council International (ACI), the aviation industry contributes about 2.5 percent to Nigeria’s GDP. Therefore, it is essential to address the challenges facing the industry to ensure its continued growth and contribution to the economy.

Let’s not overlook the fact that the Nigerian aviation industry is facing these significant challenges: declining passenger volume, high operating costs, and inadequate infrastructure.

However, with the right policies and investments, the industry can recover and thrive. With the cooperation of stakeholders to address the challenges facing the industry and ensure that air travel becomes more accessible and affordable for Nigerians, the industry is bound to rise again to provide better services to passengers.