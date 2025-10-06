Nigeria at 65: Building on the vision, deepening the impact

By Abayomi Adeyanju

AS Nigeria commemorates 65 years of Independence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national broadcast stands as a powerful reaffirmation of our shared journey—from the dreams of our founding fathers to the bold reforms shaping our future.

His message is one of pride, resilience, and renewal. As a fellow member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a candidate seeking to serve, I find inspiration in his words—and responsibility in the work that remains.

Honouring Our Legacy, Grounding Our Future

President Tinubu’s tribute to Nigeria’s founding heroes—Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, and others—reminds us of the ideals that gave birth to our nation. Their vision of a united, prosperous Nigeria leading the black race is not just history—it is a call to action.

Yet, as we celebrate their legacy, we must also confront the realities that have tested it. Governance missteps, institutional weaknesses, and missed opportunities have challenged our progress. As leaders, we must honour the past not only with reverence but with realism.

Reform with Empathy: Progress That Touches Lives

President Tinubu’s administration has made bold choices, including removing fuel subsidies, unifying exchange rates, and restructuring fiscal policy. These reforms are yielding results:

GDP growth of 4.23%, Inflation down to 20.12%

Non-oil revenue surpassing ₦20 trillion

These are impressive strides. The President also recognises the human cost—rising unemployment, food insecurity, and economic anxiety- and he is working assiduously to address these concerns with compassion and targeted policies.

We’re also aware that President Tinubu is working on policies that translate macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements in education, healthcare, and job creation.

Economic Milestones: From Momentum to Maturity

The President’s 12 economic milestones reflect a nation in motion. From a 411% revenue surge to a trade surplus and more substantial reserves, Nigeria is regaining its financial footing. But sustaining these gains requires more than celebration—it demands strategic continuity.

Tax compliance, diversification, and anti-corruption efforts must be deepened. Oil production gains must be shielded from volatility. And our fiscal health must be anchored in transparency. I will advocate institutional reforms that protect these achievements and expand their reach to every community.

Security and Stability: Beyond the Battlefield

President Tinubu rightly salutes our armed forces for reclaiming communities and restoring peace. Yet, persistent insecurity in parts of the North and Southeast reminds us that military success must be matched by social healing. IPN will always support community-based peacebuilding, intelligence reform, and rehabilitation programs that foster lasting security.

Youth and Innovation: Investing in Nigeria’s Greatest Asset

The President’s initiatives—NELFUND, Credicorp, YouthCred—are empowering young Nigerians with access to education, credit, and digital tools. Yet youth unemployment remains a pressing concern. It is necessary to prioritise vocational training, startup incubation, and public-private partnerships to unlock youth potential and drive inclusive growth. And that is why I will salute the President for the tuition-free education in technical colleges recently ordered by President Tinubu. It is indeed commendable.

Productivity and Patriotism: Turning Vision into Value

President Tinubu’s call to “farm our land,” “build factories,” and “patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods” is a rallying cry for national self-reliance. This vision must be supported by enabling policies, including those related to land access, infrastructure, and market linkages.

As a nation, we need to build a productivity framework that empowers SMEs, strengthens agriculture, and fosters local manufacturing.

A Shared Mandate: From Reform to Renewal

President Tinubu’s broadcast is more than a speech—it is a blueprint for national transformation. As a member of the APC and a candidate dedicated to service, I wholeheartedly embrace this vision and strive to deepen its impact.

Nigeria at 65 is not just about turning corners. It is about building bridges—between policy and people, between promise and progress.

Bringing It Home: Progress You Can Feel

As we celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence, I want all the citizens—sons and daughters of Ondo North Zone — to know that the reforms championed by President Tinubu are not just national headlines—they are fundamental changes that you can feel in our communities.

From increased federal allocations that support our local schools and clinics to new infrastructure projects that improve our roads and market access, the Renewed Hope Agenda is reaching our doorsteps.

It is expected that these gains will be deepened right here—by advocating youth employment programmes, expanding access to credit for small businesses, and accelerating rural development. Together, we will turn national progress into local prosperity.

Let’s write the next chapter together, not just in statistics, but in the lived experiences of every Nigerian.

Engr. Michael Abayomi Adeyanju, Director-General, Imole Progressive Network (IPN)

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE