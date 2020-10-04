Nigeria at 60: The Church after Independence Omobude, Adeboye, others peach hope

It is believed that the Church is one of the integral parts of the growth of the 60 years journey of Nigeria. ADEOLA OTEMADE examines the role of the Church, influence of its leaders and the challenges of the Church in the last six decades.

The country last Thursday, celebrated its diamond jubilee, marking the year Nigeria attained its independence. October 1st 1960 would always be a remarkable year of history in the lives of Nigerian citizens; a year whereby the country was allowed to start making decisions as regards its future, amidst smiles, tears and sorrows, the masses had been living amidst hope that things shall get better.

The Church has occupied a place of prominence in the last sixty years as it is seen as the centre of righteousness where God can be consulted on issues regarding the nation. The Church has over the years intervened in so many affairs of the nation at large. Clerics over the years have spoken the mind of God concerning the nation; they are still speaking and will continue to speak the mind of God over the nation.

The Church, without doubt, has played a prominent role in nation building. Some church leaders have even become a force to reckon with in checkmating politicians and public office holders in ensuring that they discharge their duties to the citizenry.

Many have even claimed that the Church remains the rescue unit for the masses since the country’s leaders have failed in their responsibilities. They have raised a voice of hope, allaying the fear of the masses never to lose hope, but trust in the Lord their God.

However, despite the efforts of the Church in various ways to support the country in nation building, it is on record that the Church as a collective body is still faced with challenges from the government. The Church has had to weather challenges from the government. The most recent is the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2020.

Government, since independence, has passed various laws that have one way or another affected the activities of religious organisations in the country. The Church was thrown into frenzy in 2017 when the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No 6 of 2011 stipulated age and a maximum period of 20 years in office for heads of registered churches and other religious bodies. Despite all efforts by the Church in promoting unity and growth of the nation, it is still experiencing a great setback as attacks on churches particularly in the northern part of the country are on the increase.

Against all odds, the Church has witnessed a massive growth in the last 60 years as denominations have continued to expand and gospel has spread to almost every nook and cranny of the country. Many religious activities have also become a rallying point to displace personal and political interests.

Tribune Church sought the views of church leaders as the country celebrated its 60 years anniversary.

National president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries, New Covenant Gospel Church, Reverend Felix Omobude, raised the hopes of Nigerians concerning the state of the nation, noting that there is hope for the country.

According to him, “the nation Nigeria shall blossom again and there is hope for Nigeria regardless of what the country might be passing through, the time for purification has come and according to the theme for the month, ‘Purifying Hope’, there is hope for the nation.”

He also noted that the time has come for Nigerians to keep themselves pure for the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, “while we await His coming, we must as a nation purify ourselves and get rid of anything that might be a hindrance to His intervention in the country. There is hope for the country and it shall blossom again.”

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also prayed for the nation at large, noting that the present state of the nation is one that is disheartening and saddening as unemployment rate is on the increase and corruption, kidnapping, inflation, insurgencies, insecurities have become the order of the day.

“We hope and believe in God that the next 60 years, Nigeria would be better off than the last 60 years and we trust God to lift every curse and bring blessings down upon the nation. Nigeria has been having it rough all these years, but we believe this 60th independence anniversary we are celebrating would be a true independence for all citizens of the country.

“Oppression and affliction shall come to an end. Strife and hatred shall cease and love will flow, the fighting and killings shall come to an end and love will reign. We won’t stop praying for Nigeria, It is our dear country and in it all shall be well with us. There is hope for Nigeria”, he added.

The president of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, bemoaned the state of the nation at 60, just as he raised a prayer to God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.

According to the cleric, the state of the nation is horrifying and frightening, while citizens across classes – elders, youths, upper class, middle class, peasants – are losing hope.

“Nigeria is 60 years old as an independent nation and yet the state of our nation is horrifying and terrifying, and citizens from across the spectrums, the elders, the youth, the upper class, the middle class, the peasants are fast losing hope concerning Nigeria. There is massive unemployment among the youth, massive corruption, massive infrastructural decay and yet there is nepotism and clannishness in governance, especially at the central level, and the people that are meant to intervene are constrained and this has given rise to so much anger in the nation.

“Apart from the fact that there is so much violence, the Fulani herdsmen attacking all over the place, killing and raping women, the Boko Haram insurgence that has become more like an industry, it’s like there is no determination or political will to crush Boko Haram even though we have the resources. There is so much of kidnapping, so much of ills and vices going on in our dear nation Nigeria.

“The way things are with Nigeria are not okay at all, but in spite of all these, there is hope, because there is a true and a living God. He made it clear in His word that there is hope. All we can do is to raise a voice of prayer to God, to deliver us from wickedness in high places, from oppression, powers that seem to contend with the growth of the nation. There is the serious need to pray to God to restore hope to the nation. The time has come. We need God to be merciful to us and raise for us a deliverer, and there is hope for the nation only if we would humble ourselves before God”, Oke noted.

The senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, in the same vein raised the hope of the nation.

He urged leaders, people and the younger generation to allow righteousness reign in the land and that the nation will rise to the predestined height God has in mind.

“Despite the fact that everything going on in the country seems not to agree with the plan and purpose of God for the nation, there is yet hope for the nation and the glory of the latter shall be greater than the former.

“We declare righteousness will reign in our land and Nigeria will rise to the heights destined by God. We declare that the latter glory of Nigeria will surpass the last and that our children will inherit a Nigeria with glory and prosperity. We receive the grace to unite in purpose as a people, concerning our collective destiny as a nation in Jesus’ name”, he said.

