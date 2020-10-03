Nigeria at 60: Take your rightful place in building the Nigeria of your dream, Ogunsakin admonishes Youths

The Former Ado-Ekiti Local Government chairman and the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP)’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin has called on Nigerian youths to take their rightful place in building the Nigeria of their dream.

He noted that Nigeria is a work in progress and needs her vibrant and energetic massive youthful population to work hard and participate actively in every meaningful endeavour that can promote unity, sustain development and project the image of Nigeria in a good light.

“Youths are the engine room of national development. Recent statistics show that Nigerian youths between the ages of 18-35 make up about 51% of the nation’s population while those in the 36-50 age bracket are about 30 per cent. This means that Nigerians between the ages of 18-50 are about 80 per cent of the entire population of our country which clearly shows that there’s absolutely no meaningful development that can happen in Nigeria if her most active and largest age bracket is not encouraged to have faith in the country.

“Youths all over the world power elections and we must not only mobilise on social media but also encourage people to come out and vote for a candidate of their choice in any election. Participation in governance starts with the elections and we must ensure the narrative we have been tagged with ‘Lazy Youths’ is changed as we approach 2023,” Ogunsakin stated.

The successful banker turned politician charged Nigerian youths; “Do not commit your future into the hands of those who are not likely to be a part of it. At 60, Nigeria is being governed by octogenarians who are obviously out of touch with today’s realities hence, the abysmal performance of the current administration on all fronts. Yes, everybody cannot contest elections or become active members of political parties, but we owe our future a duty to actively participate during elections to ensure that the people’s will is not subverted by the crooked ruling class.”

He further charged them to participate actively in politics and ensure that they are part of policy and decision making that will shape their own future. While congratulating Nigerians on the independence anniversary, Ogunsakin called on political leaders across the nation to give young people an opportunity to serve which he said is the surest way of setting and putting a lasting succession plan in place.

According to the PDP stalwart, “I was a local government chairman at 35; Special Adviser on Due Process at 38 and deputy governorship candidate at 39 under a leader who I consider the only lover and promoter of youths that I know, Dr Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State. I wish other leaders can emulate his audacity to stand by young people always. I am a firm believer in project Nigeria and also optimistic of a better Nigeria in the nearest future and it starts with you and me.”

