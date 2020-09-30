Nigeria at 60: People must continue sacrificing for nation’s greatness ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, with a call to all and sundry to continue making the necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attains the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers.

Fayemi in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also congratulated Ekiti people on the 24th year of the creation of Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said though the country has remained one indivisible political entity despite the political and ethnic forces pulling her, Nigerians must continue to make concerted efforts to see the Nigeria of our dream come to full manifestation.

The Governor who noted that change comes with pains before some fruitful gains stated that all the challenges confronting the country are surmountable if all Nigerians participate actively and constructively in the process of nation-building.

While describing Nigerians as resilient people, Fayemi said all hands must be on deck in building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation; adding that Nigerians must shun dissenting voices of division “at this time that we need to stand in brotherhood.”

He stated that genuine agitations and grievances must always be addressed on the table of dialogue so that efforts put in place by the founding fathers of the nation do not end up as waste, adding that a multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria must always embrace dialogue as a means of resolving differences.

According to him, “I congratulate Nigerians on the 60th independence of our dear country. Though we have different tongues, we have lived together for years as brothers and must always demonstrate our commitment to a peaceful, united and indivisible Nigeria. We must always address our agitations and grievances on the table of dialogue because we cannot afford to build a greater Nigeria while we are divided against one another.

“Our commitment, as leaders or as followers, in building a united country must not wane.”

While congratulating Ekiti people on the 24th anniversary of the creation of the State, the Governor commended the roles of eminent sons and daughters of the State who fought for the creation of Ekiti State in 1996, saying that the vision of a better and well-developed State should remain paramount in the hearts of the citizens.

Fayemi who renewed calls to Ekitis, both at home and abroad, to support the government in repositioning the state as a destination for living, investments and leisure, said his administration had embarked on a number of projects and programmes aimed at ensuring the all-round development of the State.

He explained that the various policies of his administration have started to yield positive results with the resuscitation of Ikun Dairy farm, the establishment of some agribusinesses, improved security, creation of a business-friendly environment and policies, and the huge investments in infrastructure, all aimed at making Ekiti State a better place for the citizenry.

