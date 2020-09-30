Nigeria at 60: Omo-Agege assures FG will turn economy around

As Nigeria clocks 60, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured that the nation’s economy will be turned around for the better in spite of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerian economy as was the case worldwide.

Omo-Agege who said Nigeria has demonstrated unusual resilience all these years, against the many odds that confronted her, maintained that all hands must be on deck to move the country forward.

The lawmaker enjoined those calling for the break up of Nigeria, to rethink their position and fuse their energies at building Nigeria to meet the common aspiration of the greater country than seeking her disintegration.

Omo-Agege who is the Chairman, Constitution Review Committee said this in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga.

In his message, Omo-Agege said: “Today, in spite of our past and current challenges, we are alive to witness and celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

“No doubt, those who focus on our half-empty cup see unending challenges while the majority appreciate our modest successes in overcoming the countless obstacles in our journey to nationhood. True, we have great tasks ahead of us in every sector but it is also a fact that where we are today in terms of the number of schools, democratic growth, roads infrastructure, general development and population are incomparable to where we were when we began in 1960.

“Today, due to the patriotic commitment and great sacrifices of our heroes past and patriots still alive, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate unusual resilience in the face of many odds. The Covid-19 pandemic that currently ravages the entire globe has affected many of our people – fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, our friends and colleagues – but we stand together, confident that we shall again, overcome this and other current challenges.

“In no small measure, our teachers whose efforts signpost significant beginnings in millions of lives and our military whose resolute commitment to making supreme sacrifices for the sake of Nigeria, are among those very excellent examples who continue to give us inspiration and hope. It is the aspiration to achieve a better future for coming generations that gave birth to Nigeria’s ruling party, the APC.”

On the ongoing Constitution Review exercise, he assured that the Senate would be fair to all, even as he disclosed that the panel has received memoranda from all sections of the country.

“Indeed, part of our collective effort towards evolving democratic growth and national development is reflected in the work of the Senate’s Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution which I chair.

“The Committee has received memoranda from all sections of Nigeria and sustained vigorous interest as well as participation in our plans for a constitutional amendment that will enable us all to further improve our nation’s prospects for peace and progress, unity and development.

“I call on all those calling for the dismemberment of Nigeria to join this government in its effort to make Nigeria a better place for the current and coming generations.

“At 60, Nigeria – like most nations on earth – has gone through difficulties as it continues to move towards the creation of a prosperous life for all.

“I firmly believe that we are on course to true greatness. Let us keep hope alive as we renew our collective resolve to ensure that the hopes and labour of our heroes is transformed into a better future for succeeding generations”, he stated.

