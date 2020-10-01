Nigeria at 60: Obaseki expresses hope in nation’s democracy

As Nigeria marked her 60th anniversary of independence on Thursday, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, expressed hope in the nation’s democracy and called on Nigerian youths not to give up on the nation’s quest to attain the dreams of her founding fathers.

The governor, who was on September 19 re-elected for a second term, noted that this year’s theme of the celebration, “Together” was apt considering the numerous challenges threatening the country’s unity.

He added that in spite of the obvious frustration and anger across all segment of the nation, there is hope for a better future.

Obaseki who spoke at the Independence Day celebration organised at the Government House, Benin City, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making Edo people’s votes count during the September governorship election.

He said: “For those who listened to the President’s broadcast, the theme “Together” is very appropriate. If not for God Nigeria won’t be celebrating. Yes, there are frustrations, anger in the land but there is hope for Nigeria.

“It is important we give the youth hope because without hope there will be no future. I thank God for using me to strengthened democracy. Previous elections have threatened our democracy where Nigeria has begun to lose hope,” he added.

“We thank God for giving our President the courage to support our calls to have a free and fair election in Edo State. Edo people spoke and their voice was heard.”

Obaseki further promised to be magnanimous in victory noting that as the governor he has the responsibility to all irrespective of political affiliation.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Edo State, Alhaji Abudulfatai Enabulele called for prayers for the nation’s leaders to enable harness the abundant resources for the benefit of the people.

Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Oyonude Kure, admonished Obaseki of bringing everybody on board.

He described Obaseki victory at the September 19th governorship election as a fight against the destiny of Edo State, against the future of the state.

“Generation upon generation will remember you. You are a gift to Edo State. You are a gift to APC and PDP. We are grateful to God for the victory.”